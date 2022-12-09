Michigan football player DT Mazi Smith pleads guilty to gun possession





ANN ARBOR, Mich. Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Ken Smith pleaded guilty to a charge of unauthorized possession of a weapon in a Washington County court on Thursday. Smith was charged Thursday (Dec. 1) with carrying a concealed weapon without a proper permit during an Oct. 7 traffic stop at the Ann Arbor Police for speeding. The defense equipment initially faced a misdemeanor weapons charge for the incident, but pleaded with his attorney John Shea for the misdemeanor charge. The Washtenaw County Attorney General’s Office for possession of a weapon while operating a vehicle. Smith carried a Glock 19 with three loaded magazines containing a total of 69 rounds during traffic control. Detective Jon McDonagh said during sworn testimony on Nov. 30 before Washtenaw County Magistrate James Cameron that Smith was driving double the speed limit through a residential area. The felony plea deal removes the count of felonies and is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and a one-year prison sentence. Michigan athletic director Ward Manuel said in a statement last week that Smith would continue to participate as a member of the team. We are aware of the charges against Mazi over a traffic stop in October, Manuel said. Honest, forthright and cooperative from the start, Mazi is a wonderful young man. He is not and has never been considered a threat to the university or community. Based on the information that has been communicated to us, we will continue to proceed with the legal proceedings. Mazi continues to participate as a member of the team. Wolverine head coach Jim Harbaugh said he respects the judicial process. I respect our judicial process, and that respect inspires confidence that a fair and just resolution will be forthcoming, Harbaugh said. Mazi’s character and the trust he has earned over the past four years will be considered throughout the process. Smith’s sentencing is scheduled for December 29 in the 15th District Court. Read: Lawyer: Mazi Smith, a Michigan football player, was pulled over with a gun in the car before completing the CPL trial

