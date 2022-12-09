Sports
A summer festival sampler to whet your appetite for art
In the first few months of 2023, a cluster of festivals will take place across multiple locations across Australia.
These range from Adelaide Fringe, the country’s largest arts festival, to Perth Festival, the country’s oldest major arts festival. Queer cultural events are also scheduled for the coming months, such as Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (the official name of which is For real needs to be updated to recognize other members of the LGBTIQA+ community) and Canberras Illuminated festivalwhich has yet to announce its full program.
A single article cannot possibly do justice to every single festival held across Australia between January and March, the list of music festivals only is mind-blowing, but here are some of the individual art festival highlights in different states and territories that caught our attention.
For more such guides, including our detailed list of 2023 arts festivals across the country, visit ArtsHub in the coming weeks.
TRACKER
Australian dance theater at the Sydney Festival
January 10-14, 2023
A deeply personal work by Wiradjuri choreographer Daniel Riley, the newest Artistic Director of Australian Dance Theater (ADT), follower explores the remarkable life of Riley’s great-granduncle, Alec Tracker Riley, a Wiradjuri elder who served as a tracker for the New South Wales Police Force for 40 years.
Featuring a whos who of First Nations creatives, including Rachael Maza AM, who co-directs the work, from a script by Ursula Yovich follower uses a multidisciplinary approach to storytelling to explore the struggles First Nations people have shared for generations.
After the world premiere season at the Sydney Festival in January, Follower can also be seen at Perth Festival and Adelaide Festival in March, with additional seasons at Rising and Brisbane Festival to be announced.
HOMOPHONIC!
La Mama Theater for Midsumma
January 27-28, 2023
Demolition of multiple clichés (classical music is treacherous! The gays only like vague pop and house music!) at every gig, the annual season of Homophone! is one of my most eagerly awaited art events of the year. Virtuoso musicians performing rousing new chamber music by contemporary composers is definitely a recipe for success, as several sold-out seasons at Midsumma Festivals in the past have well demonstrated. Can not be missed.
Summer Nights Series 2 The Piano Quartet
Bendigo Chamber Music Festival
February 2, 2022
Harry Sdraulig is a Sydney composer whose music alternates between serious, playful, contemplative and exuberant; his compositions are characterized by their melodic lyricism, harmonic richness and complexity of rhythmic interplay and passion.
As part of the 2023 Bendigo Chamber Music Festival, Sdraulig’s Piano Quartet has its world premiere. It will certainly be glorious.
Read: How to become known as a contemporary composer
TASTY ICONIC
Yummy Productions at Fringe World
3-4, 10-11 and 17-18 February 2022
Featuring a diverse cast of drag queens and bio queens, YUMMY’s subversive, festive and glorious works are a must at any festival near you. TASTY iconic mixes burlesque, circus and drag and is carefully structured to ensure COVID safety for audiences and performers alike without losing the work’s delightfully cross-border elements; production has also been road tested and honed from previous seasons, both locally and internationally. Expect a powerful ensemble, side-splitting comedy, otherworldly costumes and a strange encapsulation of nighttime festival entertainment.
SEVEN SISTERS
WA Youth Theater Company at Perth Festival
February 11 March 4, 2023
Western Australia Youth Theater Company (WATCo) has continued to impress in recent years with works such as your seven and Rest mixing youthful energy and attitudes with carefully honed and impactful artistic rigor. The company’s latest work, co-directed by emerging Noongar/Greek theater producer Cezera Critti-Schnaars and WAYTCo Artistic Director James Berlyn, responds to the Seven Sisters’ Noongar story. Created in consultation with Noongar Elder Roma Yibiyung Winmar, WAYCos Seven sisters explores our very human need to tell stories about the stars. In accordance with the theme of the Perth Festival 2023, Seven sisters reflects the changing nature of the sky by refusing to be tied to one location. Watch the production at one of four different venues during the Perth Festival season.
CAMP
Siren Theater Co & Seymour Center as part of Sydney WorldPride
February 15 March 12, 2023
Written by young Australian playwright Elias Jamieson Brown (whose Sydney mainstage debut, Green park was shortlisted for the NSW Premiers Literary Awards Nick Enright Prize for Playwriting) de world premiere of Camp on Sydney, WorldPride explores the early fight for LGBTIQA+ rights in the pre-Mardi Gras 1970s, a time when police literally got away with murder and attacking gays. Directed by Kate Gaul (HMS Pinafore), it is sure to be a compelling, moving and important new theatrical production.
ANTHEM ANTHEM REVOLUTION
Terrapin at Mona Foma
February 17-19, 2023
What should a new Australian national anthem sound like and what does table tennis have to do with it? Programmed as part of Mona Foma, this interactive work by Tasmanias Terrapin features the artistry of pakana hip-hop artist DENNI, composer Thomas Rimes, multi-disciplinary artist Dylan Sheridan and the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra. National Anthem National Anthem Revolution is built around a game of table tennis where players compete against a robot. Every time they hit the ping pong ball, a fragment of the alternate national anthem plays. Do you want to hear the national anthem in its entirety? You will have to beat the machine!
STRANGE CHAOS
Seeping future in Adelaide Fringe
February 17-27, 2023
Australian artist Mitch Jones (AutoCannibalCircus Oz and Fame snow show) will bring a new production to Adelaide Fringe in 2023.
Produced by Oozing Future, Strange chaos is a celebration of dark clowning billed as funny, beautiful and genuinely strange, promising to be gleefully grotesque and awkward. As noted in our review of Auto cannibal at the Darwin Festival, Jones’ work won’t appeal to everyone, but to those who are there [his] wavelength, it’s a smart, confrontational and subversive delight sure to spark both reflection and conversation. We suspect the same applies to Strange chaos.
DOGS OF EUROPE
Belarus Free Theater in Adelaide Festival
March 2-6, 2023
With the war raging in Europe, the programming of this new work by the incendiary, inspired and subversive Belarus FreeTheater could not be more topical or important. Every member of Belarus Free Theater now lives in political exile, but instead of focusing on modern times, Dogs of Europe jumps ahead to the year 2049, when Russia has taken over several countries to form a new European superstate under the control of a secretive and ruthless regime. The production cannot only be seen as theatre. It is art, activism and theatrical disruptionsaid right away The protector. Adapted from Alhierd Bacharevic’s dystopian novel, Dogs of Europe reminds us of the urgent need to challenge authoritarianism wherever it rears its head: as part of the piece reminds us: Where the books were burned in time, people will burn. Definitely a highlight of the 2023 Adelaide Festival.
Every single emotion
Sam Campbell at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival
March 30 April 23, 2023
Quirky, absurdist and frankly hilarious Sam Campbell, who already won the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Best Show award in 2018, cemented his reputation this year by winning the award for Best comedy show at Edinburgh Fringe. What his last show, Every single emotion, will focus on, does anyone suspect Campbell is a unique and unpredictable talent. One thing is certain, but it will certainly reduce the audience to helpless laughter.
