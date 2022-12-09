Sports
While World Cup matches were paused, we found a cricket match in Qatar to join
Joseph, a taxi driver from Kenya, was very hesitant to leave me here. Or he was worried about the tires on his Toyota Corolla.
We had just left the highway and were now driving through a stony undergrowth some 15 miles south of the gleaming towers of downtown Doha.
The Al Janoub stadium, arguably one of the greatest design jokes of all time, was about half a mile in one direction and there was a shopping center about half a mile in the other direction. However, we were very much in the middle of nowhere.
But this is exactly where Thaj sent us.
Hi Matt, I’m Thaj, his WhatsApp message said. So you are welcome to play for tomorrow morning’s game, and I will send the venue, also the game starts at 6am.
6 hours? I wrote back.
Yes, we start the game at 6 AM, Thaj replied, before adding a smiley emoji. This was at 12:15 pm.
So after assuring Joseph that he would be fine and saying goodbye to him, I looked around. It was 6:03 a.m. and I was standing on top of the pin Thaj had sent me a few short, troubled hours before.
Is this a turn-on? I thought, acknowledging that this would be the kind of thing that would make England’s village team cricketers laugh like drains.
Then I found it. A smooth strip of flat, gray concrete. There was a dusty carpet at one end and pebbles to mark the crease. Then I saw the boundary, a perfect oval marked by larger stones.
And then my teammates arrived. A van and two cars along the same dusty lane where Joseph was tuttling along, and a few more cars from the opposite direction.
Hello Mr. Matt! You’ve found it, said Thaj, a friendly middle-aged chap from Kerala, India, wearing a red cap and matching T20-style cricket top with Black Horses on the front and his name and number, 99, on the back.
We start in five minutes. Oh, and you’re Edwin Charley today, okay? He couldn’t make it.
Edwin, if you’re reading this, sorry for spoiling your batting average, but I ran to the dangerous end and made it home in comfort. How was I supposed to know that Aashish, our burly No. 3, only trades boundaries and had seen enough of my nurdling?
Because this wasn’t just a game of morning cricket in Qatar.
This was a Friday morning Qatar Cricket League (QCL) game between the Black Horses and the Master Strikers of Wakra. Every player here except me was registered to the league and the game was scored through the CricClubs app.
And by the time our game started, three other games had already started in the same vast undeveloped desert, just as dozens of other games would start in a similar setting in the vast Doha, because Friday is sports day in Qatar and cricket is the game which the majority of the country’s 2.9 million inhabitants love most.
However, Qatar’s roughly 300,000 full-fledged citizens don’t care about cricket.
To them, it’s a game for those who do the heavy lifting here, who fix things, who keep watch, who deliver, who drive taxis, who work in shops and restaurants. Those who came to this small but wealthy Gulf state to make money they couldn’t make at home, wherever that is, and if they weren’t here, they’d be somewhere else where they don’t belong.
That is why the country’s greatest popular sport is postponed to Friday morning, the guest workers’ day off, and it takes place on land that has no value yet; the bits these guys will eventually get paid to fill with houses, offices, malls or venues for sports that the real Qataris like, like football, golf or padel.
But no one thinks about that now. For the next hour we are Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant or, in my case, Ben Stokes.
We play with a red tennis ball, only it’s slightly heavier than a normal tennis ball and doesn’t bounce as much as I discovered when I tried to arch my back and do some chin music. Luckily we had more than one ball so the game wasn’t delayed too much while my bouncer was picked up somewhere near the highway.
We use big bats for big shots, but they cut pieces out of the back to keep the weight down. That doesn’t stop my teammates from asking if my bat is too heavy for me. I told them I just caught my eye.
The field work is a bit hit and miss and no one is crazy enough to dive for anything. Lionel Messi would even be proud of some of the footwork on display. You might as well try to stop the ball with your feet if you have no idea if it’s going to hit a brick and make your long barrier look as useful as the Maginot. Line.
The clubhouse is the back of a van and tea was actually a vegetarian thali and came in a plastic bag.
The sledding was conducted in a mixture of Malayalam, the official language of Kerala, and English. I initially thought that might be to my advantage, but then it became clear to me that little bits of English have just become the language of cricket: six, four, wide, no ball and so on, with a personal favorite being the bowler’s name? each time a change was made.
The Black Horses, my team, put up a score of 117. It felt under par and it showed, despite a good start with the ball trailing the Master Strikers twice in the first over.
However, they had youth and more talent on their side and came home with a barrage of boundaries. Not my fault, dude, they were saving my second for death. I assume.
And that was that. Or was it?
Some of the Black Horses were in a gloomy mood and left as quickly as they came. But the Master Strikers wanted to play a little more. So I stayed and played an all-rounder challenge, two overs each, top scorer wins.
It was during this bonus session, dear reader, that the English cricket’s honor was restored, when I hugged Bazball and found the center of the bat. A few times. I even took a few wickets, although I’m not sure how much credit I can take for the fact that Ravi and Rashi made decent catches with their heels against the boundary stones.
Alan offered to give me a ride back to a subway station when the game was over. He was a little older than his teammates, probably about my age. A Christian from Kerala, he came to Qatar 11 years ago to work in a hospital and is now a salesperson for a pharmaceutical company. He is, by Qatari standards, middle class. After all, he drove a Toyota Land Cruiser.
He told me that he stayed in Qatar because the money was still better than he would make at home and it is a safe place to raise his daughters. He mentioned that twice and pointed out that there was almost no crime in Qatar because the laws were so strict.
But this is not home, he said. It can’t be because Qatar will never let us become citizens here. We all know that.
And I’m going home to Kerala soon. Maybe in a year or two. I miss how green it is.
I know the feeling, I thought, but quickly dismissed it, because I’m going home to a green spot when the World Cup is over and Alan seemed sad for the first time since I’d met him a few hours earlier.
He dropped me off at the station, we shook hands and exchanged tickets. It was 9am but I hope this wasn’t our goodbye because I have two more Fridays here before my flight home and I know where I want to start them.
(Top photo: Matt Slater)
