3 college football teams started the year in AP Top 25, missing bowls at the end of the season: What happened?

As the the college football season reaches its December halftime and fans trying to entertain themselves with intriguing bowl game matchups for the College Football Playoff Semifinals, it’s a great time to look back at the regular season.

The 2022 college football season was fascinating with a dominant team that didn’t become apparent until the end of the regular season when you watched Georgia.

In between we had one Tennessee program that finally was able to rise from the ashes, voted the number 1 team in the country for the first time since winning the national championship in 1998. Under head coach Josh Heup, Tennessee’s offense soared, beating Alabama for the first time since 2006.

As the Vols stumbled across the stretch, lose to Georgia and after being smoked by South Carolina, they went from unranked to No. 6 in the country in last week’s CFP rankings, bringing one of college football’s great programs back to prominence.

TCU had a similar increase. It started the year unranked but managed to avoid big potholes to go 12-1. In the semi-finals of the CFP, the No. 2 will face Michigan.

Those are the feel-good stories of college football season, but what about the teams that disappointed greatly?

Notre Dame and Oklahoma were in the top 10 to start the year before quickly falling back, but both teams managed to get it together and win at least six games.

Then there are the three teams that will not participate in a bowl game that were ranked to start the season. The three teams that totally failed to live up to expectations.

What happened?

Texas A&M Preseason No. 6, last record of 5-7

It doesn’t get any more disappointing than the Aggies, who started the season with sky-high expectations.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher was all the raves in the summer and had a war of words with Alabama’s Nick Saban in the offseason after he clinched the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022.

But regardless of the number of five-star recruits, Texas A&M showed it quickly the top-10 ranking was a farce.

Against unranked Appalachian State in Week 2, the Aggies gained just 180 yards on offense as quarterback Haynes King threw for a measly 97 yards.

A&M bounced back after the loss, defeating two ranked teams in Miami and Arkansas before losing six games in a row, ending any hopes of a successful season.

Fisher was never able to find a quarterback and lost Max Johnson for the season after the LSU transfer a broken hand against the state of Mississippi .

The A&M offense struggled, finishing 94th in the nation with just 360.7 yards per game and scoring just 22.8 points per game.

Fisher’s contract runs through 2031 and his buyout is a huge $86 million if he’s fired after the 2022 season, but it’s hard to believe the alumni will remain patient when Texas A&M has a repeat season in 2023.

Michigan State preseason No. 15, last record of 5–7

After an 11-2 season, highlighted by an AP final poll of No. 9, much was expected of Mel Tucker’s team.

Expectations quickly faded.

After whipping up a few cupcakes in West Michigan and Akron, Sparty planted in the face who lost four in a row before getting back on the winning circuit against Wisconsin.

Michigan State was unable to repeat Michigan’s success in 2021, losing 29-7 in the Big House, followed by a pair of Spartans beating up two Michigan players in the tunnel after the game.

The incident led to seven players out Michigan State is being sued with offense, and the Spartans lost their last two games to be ineligible for a bowl.

The Michigan State defense was ranked 102nd in the nation in yards allowed per game (416.5) and conceded 27.4 points per game (75th in the nation).

The loss of Kenneth Walker III was clearly felt as the Spartans’ rushing offense dropped from 53rd in 2021 (175.6 yards per game) to 111th (113.0) in 2022.

Tucker signed a 10-year, $95 million extension at the end of last season.

Miami Hurricanes preseason No. 16, last record of 5-7

Rebuilding doesn’t happen overnight, as Mario Cristobal learned in his freshman year in Coral Gables, Florida.

The hiring of Cristobal was a huge step for a program that fell short of expectations under Manny Diaz. Cristobal won 10 games in Oregon in 2021 and arrived at his alma mater as the prodigal son returning home.

The first year did not go as planned.

After defeating Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss to start the season, the Hurricanes lost three in a row including a terrible loss to the state of Middle Tennessee.

Miami then had to get on the stomach of Rick Stockstill, the head football coach of Middle Tennessee State University. taking pictures in the media .

“They ran 194 yards against Texas A&M, the number of any team in the country right now,” he said. “They ran against us for 68. They averaged 5 feet each. They gave $1.5 million. We gave them 5 feet each.”

The Miami offense continued to struggle after the three-game skid, only scoring 20 points in a game the rest of the way.

The Hurricanes offense finished the year ranked 98th in points per game (23.4), failing to win a team that finished the year over .500.