Sharks have formed bad habits (since Pavelski left)

The San Jose Sharks had a plan when they let Joe Pavelski walk in the summer of 2019.

Erik Karlsson, re-signed to an eight-year, $92 million dollar contract, would play Norris-caliber side-by-side with stalwarts Brent Burns and Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

Logan Couture and Evander Kane, also tied to long-term contracts, would lead the Sharks both on and off the ice. Couture was named captain that fall.

Martin Jones, also on a long-term contract, who struggled throughout the Sharks 2018-19 Western Conference Final campaign, would find his game again.

Tomas Hertl, Timo Meier and Kevin Labanc were the young guns that would help carry the offensive load as the Sharks moved out of the Pavelski, Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau era.

Doug Wilson and Sharks’ management, as they had for most of the past decade and a half, would support their stars through shrewd trades, a mostly underappreciated farm system, and under-the-radar signings of free agents from the NHL to Europe.

Well that didn’t work out.

It has been disastrous for nearly four years since the summer of 2019.

The Sharks have missed the playoffs three straight seasons and are well on their way to their fourth, 8-16-5 after a 6-5 OT loss to the Vancouver Canucks last night.

Burns is in Carolina, where he traded the dollar for two quarters last offseason so he could chase a Stanley Cup.

Karlsson has rediscovered a Norris caliber game, and to a lesser extent Vlasic has found some relevance again, but this was after years in the woods for both defenders.

Couture seems to have lost half a step, but is still a high level attacker.

Kane, do you have an hour to recap that debacle? Jones was bought out after the 2020–21 season. Wilson stepped down last April due to health concerns. The Sharks haven’t been able to dig up enough depth players to fix all of these other shortcomings.

Pavelski, of course, has had great success with the Dallas Stars. He reached another Stanley Cup Final in 2020 and has scored 76 goals and 191 points since leaving the Sharks. Had Pavelski posted the same numbers in San Jose, he would have been second in goals (Meier, 82) and tops in points in this span of time.

Anyway, this isn’t another article complaining about the sharks letting Pavelski run. Given San Jose’s cap space and Pavelski’s age at the time, it made sense not to commit three years to the 34-year-old. Speaking of Wilson’s similarly high spending at about the same time, two-time Norris Trophy winner Karlsson was much younger and a more impactful player, while Kane was much younger.

Frankly, it’s revisionist history to berate Wilson and the Sharks for letting Pavelski walk. It was an expected move, but many unexpected things have happened since then.

And even if Pavelski had come back, would he stop shots for Jones, prevent Kane from becoming an asshole, keep Karlsson sane, or scout European free agents for Wilson?

But anyway, this just concluded 1-3-0 San Jose Sharks road trip and loss to the Canucks has given me a lot to think about over the past three years. We actually saw a lot of good hockey from the Sharks, but very little winning hockey. That’s been a theme of this road trip, which I’ve written about twice.

Difference between ‘good hockey’ and ‘winning hockey’? (+)

Don’t blame Sharks PK for loss

What I wrote above has probably been written ad nauseam for the past three years. But less written about?

The Sharks haven’t had a winning environment since Pavelski’s departure, which has also been much written about, coincidentally or not, but what effect has the lack of winning had on Hertl, Meier and Labanc?

It’s fitting that they’re all on the same page now.

And in a vacuum, they’ve been one of the better lines in hockey since they were put together on Nov. 3.

There are 25 lines that have played more than 150 5v5 minutes this year: Per Evolving Hockey, Meier-Hertl-Labanc is 10th in this group with 60.0 goals for %, fourth with 56.6 shots for % and 10th with a percentage of 55.8 expected goals.

For the eye, they have had a lot of chemistry. And Labanc, while seen by some as a passenger on this line, certainly has not been. You can see a little bit of Labanc at its best here:

Hertl scores on the diversion pic.twitter.com/V2WX8LKCbL — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 30, 2022

Labanc (62) is an underrated forechecker when he is playing and Mike Matheson (8) separates from the puck. It’s clear he can make some high-end passes, as we see on the shot pass to Hertl (48).

Against the Buffalo Sabers, we saw Labancs shot:

Labanc moves up for the Sharks’ second goal pic.twitter.com/2flmJz6Eya — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) December 5, 2022

Labanc has five goals and nine assists in his last 17 games with Hertl and Meier.

If you had told Wilson three years ago that Sharks mainline would be Meier-Hertl-Labanc, you might have put a smile on his face.

But there is a downside to the success of this line.

There, Hertl gives away the puck with less than three minutes left in a Toronto tie. There’s Labanc’s team-worst -7 Minor Penalty Differential, lots of offensive zone penalties. Theres Meiers team-worst 2.82 giveaways per 60 at 5-on-5.

And yes, I know all these players handle the puck a lot and are paid to throw offense, so mistakes will happen.

But there’s also a time when you’re off balance, looking too much for offense, and according to head coach David Quinn, that’s a reckoning perhaps more than three years in the making for Hertl and company.

Bad habits are hard to break, Quinn offered after the San Jose Sharks’ 6-5 OT loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

And where did these bad habits originate?

Think back to the summer of 2019, after the Sharks made it to the Western Conference Finals. Hertl was 25, Labanc was 23, and Meier was 22.

Your job is to carry on the tradition of Sharks winning until that summer, San Jose had only missed the playoffs once in the past 15 years.

But then everything around you goes wrong. Your superstars aren’t so super anymore. You can’t trust your goaltending. Your support players are young from 2019-22, 29 San Jose Sharks made their NHL debut and they are not yet ready for the NHL. You are now being asked to take on a leading role that you may not be ready for yet.

And of course your intentions are good, and you want nothing more than to fulfill your contract and keep Sharks’ winning ways going.

Here’s how Quinn diagnosed it: Our problems are our guys trying to do too much because they want to win.

I have written about recent blunders by Hertl and Meier. Labanc was benched last night in the second period I assume for this effort that led to a turnover and a Scott Harrington penalty. That’s Labanc trying to force a pass through Andrei Kuzmenko (96):

We’re in the situation we’re in because we’ve been carrying out forced strikes for far too long, Quinn claimed. That’s why we have the record we have. There’s no other reason why. We have tried to give offense to situations where it is not necessary. Until we stop doing that, we’re going to lose hockey games.

I’m not sure if there isn’t another reason why Kaapo Kahkonen, James Reimer and Aaron Dell have delivered mostly subpar goalkeeping over the past three weeks, but it’s certainly a major reason why.

According to Quinn, according to SPORTLOGiQ, the Sharks are second to last in the NHL in Rush Chances Allowed Per Game.

Many of our rush chances [against] have come out of possession in the offensive zone, he said of San Jose’s puck management two weeks ago. It has total control of the puck in the O zone, suddenly there is an odd man out.

What do sharks do right, what do they do wrong?

So how can the San Jose Sharks change their fortunes? By turning everything upside down.

We need to change the way we think from an offensive perspective, Quinn said. Any situation where a puck is on your stick does not mean it is an offensive opportunity.

Quinn added about the Hertl line, all those guys are going to contribute offensively without necessarily forcing it. That to me is where teams really step up from a winning and losing standpoint, when the top players understand that every situation is a different situation. It’s not just about insult.

However, it has been one step up, two steps back for this line and the rest of the San Jose Sharks.

Make no mistake, even though I’ve mainly written about Hertl, Meier and Labanc here, it’s a team-wide ailment, not just the skill players.

For every example of winning hockey, like Meier playing north-south here instead of trying a 50-50 east-west pass to Labanc behind

There’s Luke Kunin gifting the Sabers an outnumbered attack.

Sometimes you push for that offense, that little bit more. Sometimes you just have to live another day, instead of trying to reach for the puck, Labanc acknowledged. Now just start back checking, stop trying to force the violation. Just wait for the offense to come to you.

Labanc actually spoke specifically about his lopsided penalty differential this season, but he might as well have addressed San Jose’s puck management and decision making.

Quinn recalled meeting Captain Logan Couture in October, before the Sharks were about to be served by the New York Islanders 5-2: It’s not a systematic thing. It’s the decision making.

That’s a mindset, I’ve talked to guys who’ve been here for a while, and they’ve all said to me, and I’ll never forget sitting in my hotel room in Long Island after our horrible practice for the Islanders game, said Cooch it’s gonna take a while.

There are many things we need to change, and it will take time.

The Sharks are 8-16-5, so it’s probably taking longer than Quinn hoped.

We are an evolving hockey team, he said. But we need to evolve much faster than we are.