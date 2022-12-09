Gopaul gold in French Regional 1 | Local sports

Table tennis players Malik Gopaul, Jordan Thong and Chloe Fraser from Trinidad and Tobago were in good form at the Criterium Federal tournaments in France last weekend.
Gopaul went undefeated to capture gold for Regional 1 Boys Under-15.
The Smalta Crusaders player opened his campaign with five wins to top his round robin group. He beat Baptiste Huet Besnard 11-4, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, enjoyed an 11-7, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8 victory over Anselme Gueguen, defeated Mylhan Canevet by 11 -9, 11-6, 11-7, Briac ejected Le Bot on 9, 8, and 7, stopping Arno Gouez 11-4, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7.
In the quarterfinals, Gopaul defeated Adrien Malliet 3-0. The T&T stunner then defeated Corentin Auffret 3-0 in the semi-finals. The final, against Pierre Treujou, was hotly contested, but Gopaul was victorious, winning 3-2 to claim the top prize.
String earned Regional 1 Girls Under-15 silver.
In the group stage, Thong was perfect, the Queens Park player won all four games without dropping a game. In the semifinals, she battled past Audrey Viennot 3-1 to secure a spot in the final. In the championship match, Thong lost to Emilie Tramier Berranger in three games in a row.
Thanks to their impressive performance, Gopaul and Thong are promoted to the National 2 category for the next round of Criterium Federal tournaments.
Already a National 2 player, Fraser came very close to securing promotion to National 1 at last weekend’s girls under-15 event.
Drawn in a group of six, Fraser was unbeaten in the preliminary round. The Crusaders player defeated Lea Saada and Klervie Le Gourierec 3-0 and recorded 3-1 wins over Jodie Grison, Lucie Labourdette and Lea Siber.
In the quarterfinals, Fraser defeated Seagna Rin 11-9, 6-11, 11-8, 11-8. In the semi-final, however, there was heartbreak for Fraser. She fought back from two games down against Eva Fontaine to make the game 2-2, but was knocked out in the decider to lose the thriller 5-11, 10-12, 14-12, 14-12, 11-13 .
With the top three players earning promotion to National 1, third place in the play-offs between Fraser and Mathilde Peltier was vital. Peltier won the crucial game 11-2, 12-10, 15-17, 3-11, 11-6.
Fraser, Thong and Gopaul are all part of the Hennebont Ping Center Academy, in northwestern France.