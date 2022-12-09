Sports
The indoor season begins Friday in Kansas for Tarleton Track and Field
STEPHENVILLE, Texas The Tarleton Track & Field begins its indoor season in Pittsburg, Kansas at the Crimson and Gold Invitational hosted by Pittsburg State at the Robert W. Plaster Center on Friday and Saturday.
The Texans are starting the indoor season a little earlier than usual to gain some experience for the spring semester.
“This is really a test to see where we stand and what we need to work on,” said head coach Clay Holland. “Usually an indoor season doesn’t start until January, so this December meeting has given the team a little more excitement and competitive edge this fall semester. When we come back in January, we’ll get the whole team together and travel to Texas Tech.”
The trip will have 15 male student-athletes and 17 on the female side.
“We mainly take sprinters, hurdlers, multis and a few jumpers,” said Holland. “With the sprinters there are a lot of new faces, some people have no experience of an indoor race, so I thought it would be a good idea to go there and give them some experience.”
The men’s WAC Indoor Freshman of the Year Justin Raines will compete for the Texans in the 60-meter dash and the 200-meter sprint. Raines won the 2022 WAC Indoor Championship, breaking Tarleton’s school record in the 60-meter sprint with a time of 6.71. He also finished third at the WAC Indoor Championships in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.01.
Alan Palmer will also compete for Tarleton in the 200m sprint and long jump. Palmer broke his own school record in the long jump, finishing fourth in the long jump at the 2022 WAC Indoor Championships en route to the second-team All-WAC title.
Other student-athletes who will compete on the men’s side who have earned all-conference honors in the indoor portion of the 2022 season include Bailey Smotek (800 meter sprint) and Clean Vincent (60-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and long jump) both of which were named All-WAC Second Team after the Texans finished sixth in the 4x400m relay (3:15.89) at the WAC Indoor Championships.
There will also be plenty of talent and experience among the women.
Nyla Barlow will compete in both the 60-meter and 200-meter sprints. Barlow broke indoor school records and earned All-WAC second team honors in the 200m and 4x400m relay at the 2022 WAC Indoor Championships.
Hannah Dudley will run in the 60-meter and 200-meter dash. She helped break Tarleton’s indoor 4x400m school record at the WAC Indoor Championships en route to All-Conference second team honors. She also earned All-WAC second team credential after finishing eighth in the 60 meters with a lifetime personal best of 7.62
sophomore Rylee Hennig will compete in the high jump after breaking Tarleton’s indoor high jump school record twice in her freshman season in 2022. She jumped 5’7 in her collegiate debut at the Corky Classic and jumped 5’7.75″ at the WAC Indoor Championships.
“We’ll be running in a really nice facility,” Holland said. “It’s an oversized 300m track that will be good for a lot of our sprinters to open the season.”
Although Tarleton’s season starts earlier than ever before, they know what’s in store if they get their act together and get an early start in Pittsburg.
“We are excited to start our season and see where we are at the moment,” said Holland. “We go there to prepare, to compete hard and to see who will shine in pressure situations and then we will come back, regroup and get ready for the full indoor competition.”
The encounter can be followed via the live results linked above or via Tarleton Track and Field’s social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram.
