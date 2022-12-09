England is revolutionizing Test cricket with Ben Stokes leading the way





In the doldrums when coach Brendon McCullum joined skipper Ben Stokes, England are now revolutionizing Test cricket. Gone is the fear of losing. Instead, England leaves the opposition shocked with the sheer pace of its run-getting and then the bowlers strike before the opponent recovers mentally. And the New England pursues targets with a barrage of blows, disrupts the rhythm of the attack, then seizes control. In Stokes and McCullum, it has two personalities playing to win. England have proven that if Test cricket is about patience and resilience, it is also about the speed of scoring points which creates time and space for victory. Let’s consider this. No team in Test history has scored faster than the 4.48 runs per over Stokes England managed in nine Tests. even better than the first innings 4.40. We are clearly witnessing something remarkable. England turns Test cricket on its head. Let’s compare England’s RR to some of the marauding teams of the past. Steve Waughs Australia comes closest with 3.67 runs per over in 57 Tests. Ricky Pontings Australia was not far behind with 3.52 in 77 Tests and Sir Don Bradmans Invincibles, 2.90 in 24 Tests. You could argue that the fields have leveled off, but England manage to get 20 wickets on the same surface. In his eight Tests as full-time Test captain – once captaining England as substitute skipper – from the summer of 2022, which followed a disastrous tour of the West Indies, Stokes has instilled faith in his players, supported them. Let’s consider this. In last summer’s Nottingham Test, the Kiwis scored 553 after coming on. Most teams would play for a draw from then on, but England scored 539 with an RR of 4.20. And then England pushed their way past a target of 299 with a mind-boggling RR of 5.98, losing five wickets. And when India, with a powerful pace attack, gave England a stiff 378 in Birmingham, the host blasted through to goal with a tremendous RR of 4.93. And now at Rawalpindi, England amassed an unreal 506 for four on the first day, making 657 in the first innings (RR, a stunning 6.50). However, Pakistan responded strongly with 579. But by then Stokes had already sniffed a win. He made things happen. England pushed their way to 264 for seven in just 35.5 overs with a ferocious RR of 7.36 to give Pakistan a tantalizing target of 343 in over 100 overs. Stokes risked defeat for a win. And England scored a dramatic win in the late stages of day five. Again, the pace of the run-up had made all the difference.

