



It’s finally the postseason and that means the rankings are in full swing. After we mostly wrapped up our position ratings, Inside NU voted for the 10 best players of the Northwesterns football season. While the record may be 1-11, there were plenty of studs on the roster. Starting tomorrow, count down each of the top 10 players with their own article, with one of the writers explaining why they voted that way. But for now, here are the 2022 composite and individual player rankings: 2022 Northwest Footballer Rankings Rankings Compiled Gavin Dorsey Iggy Dowling Bradley cabinet David Gold Brendan Preisman Adam Beck Jason Bou Patrick Winograd Leo Tesler Jake Mozartsky Zain Bando Ryan Cole Ethan Segall Margaret Fleming Rankings Compiled Gavin Dorsey Iggy Dowling Bradley cabinet David Gold Brendan Preisman Adam Beck Jason Bou Patrick Winograd Leo Tesler Jake Mozartsky Zain Bando Ryan Cole Ethan Segall Margaret Fleming 1 Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Evan Hull Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski Peter Skoronski 2 Evan Hull Evan Hull Adetomiwa Adebawore Evan Hull Adetomiwa Adebawore Evan Hull Evan Hull Evan Hull Adetomiwa Adebawore Evan Hull Evan Hull Peter Skoronski Evan Hull Adetomiwa Adebawore Evan Hull 3 Adetomiwa Adebawore Adetomiwa Adebawore Evan Hull Adetomiwa Adebawore Evan Hull Adetomiwa Adebawore Adetomiwa Adebawore Adetomiwa Adebawore Evan Hull Adetomiwa Adebawore Adetomiwa Adebawore Adetomiwa Adebawore Malik Washington Evan Hull Adetomiwa Adebawore 4 Cam Mitchell Cam Mitchell Cam Mitchell Cam Mitchell Bryce Gallagher Bryce Gallagher Cam Mitchell Cam Mitchell Cam Mitchell Bryce Gallagher Cam Mitchell Cam Mitchell Bryce Gallagher Cam Mitchell Bryce Gallagher 5 Bryce Gallagher Jeremiah Lewis Xander Müller Rod Heard II Cam Mitchell Cam Mitchell Bryce Gallagher Bryce Gallagher Bryce Gallagher Cam Mitchell Jeremiah Lewis Malik Washington Adetomiwa Adebawore Bryce Gallagher Malik Washington 6 Malik Washington Malik Washington Bryce Gallagher Malik Washington Xander Müller Xander Müller Xander Müller Xander Müller Xander Müller Xander Müller Malik Washington Brendan Sullivan Cam Mitchell Sean McLaughlin Adam Stage 7 Xander Müller Xander Müller Jeremiah Lewis Brendan Sullivan Jeremiah Lewis Malik Washington Brendan Sullivan Luke Akkers Malik Washington Jeremiah Lewis Bryce Gallagher Luke Akkers Xander Müller Xander Müller Cam Mitchell 8 Jeremiah Lewis Bryce Gallagher Brendan Sullivan Bryce Gallagher Malik Washington Luke Akkers Malik Washington AJ Hampton Jr. Jeremiah Lewis Malik Washington Rod Heard II Adam Stage Brendan Sullivan Jeremiah Lewis Xander Müller 9 Brendan Sullivan Adam Stage Malik Washington Jeremiah Lewis Brendan Sullivan Jeremiah Lewis AJ Hampton Jr. Jeremiah Lewis Rod Heard II Rod Heard II AJ Hampton Jr. AJ Hampton Jr. AJ Hampton Jr. AJ Hampton Jr. AJ Hampton Jr. 10 AJ Hampton Jr. AJ Hampton Jr. Luke Akkers Sean McLaughlin Luke Akkers Rod Heard II Luke Akkers Malik Washington Luke Akkers Brendan Sullivan Xander Müller Bryce Gallagher Luke Akkers Malik Washington Andrew Claire OT Peter Skoronski was a near unanimous ringside, earning 13 No. 1 picks from 14 writers.

The top three selections from 13 of the 14 voters consisted of Skoronski, RB Evan Hull and DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, although not necessarily in that order.

Defense made up six places on the list, while attack had four. Special teams were not represented, although Luke Akers was only one point behind AJ Hampton Jr. finished 11th.

Adebawore was ranked as the No. 1 defensive player in 13 of 14 ballots. In those 13, Cam Mitchell received the second-best defensive votes with nine. Bryce Gallagher was ranked No. 2 out of the other four, plus the No. 1 defensive player by one round of voting.

QB Brendan Sullivan finished ninth, appearing on seven ballots.

WR Malik Washington had the most number of rankings, getting as high as No. 3 but also as low as No. 10.

Outside of the top 10, the other players who received votes were Akers, Rod Heard II, Adam Stage, Sean McLaughlin and Andrew Clair.

