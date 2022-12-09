Seward County hires Bridel to run the tennis programs





Seward County Community College is pleased to announce Brett Bridel as the next men’s and women’s tennis coach. A native of Aurora, Illinois, Bridel was formerly the head men’s and women’s tennis coach at Judson University, an NAIA program in Elgin, Illinois, and has 30 years of coaching experience. Bridel brings NCAA D1, D2, NAIA and NJCAA coaching experience to Seward County. Athletic Director Dan Artamenko shared his excitement about having Coach Bridel. After record-breaking years in both programs last year, Coach Bridel has the experience and passion to continue the growth of Seward County Tennis. His past success at both the NJCAA and NCAA levels showed that Brett was the man for the job. In the early 2000s, Bridel built the College of DuPage (NJCAA) Tennis program into a powerhouse. On the men’s side, he coached the men’s team at DuPage to back-to-back national championships and was named NJCAA Men’s National Coach of the Year and NJCAA Men’s Region IV Coach of the Year in 2003 and 2004. The women’s team was the NJCAA (national) runner-up in 2004. Bridel spoke about what it means to be a part of Seward County: “The opportunity to work with dedicated, high-level student-athletes with great support from the college and community means a lot to me.” Bridel will take over the programs after a very successful spring season in which the women’s program finished third in the national championships and the men’s national championship season. The first goal is to bond with current and incoming student-athletes. “I look forward to building strong, healthy relationships with every tennis player, working with them in training and coaching them through our matches.” said Bridel. Before his time at Judson, Bridel spent a season at Point University and flipped the program to an over .500 program. Bridel’s longest tenure was at Lewis University where he served as head tennis coach for men and women from 2007-2020. In 2012, he was named ITA Midwest Women’s Coach of the Year, made 11 total NCAA Division II National Tournament appearances, and his men’s and women’s teams ranked in the top 10 national polls. Bridel has coached seven ITA All-Americans, 45 Great Lake Valley Conference (GLVC) All-Conference members, and eight GLVC Player of the Year recipients. Last season, the men’s tennis season finished with an overall record of 14-3, named KJCCC Regular Season Champions, Region VI Runner-up, and the NJCAA National Champions. Seward County’s historic tennis program builds on its vast history. The Lady Saints finished the 2021–2022 season with an overall record of 11–4, KJCCC regular season champions, Region VI champions, and third in the NJCAA. This was the best finish in the history of the program and Bridel is poised to carry on the legacy of Saints tennis. Seward County Athletics is thrilled to have Bridel with the chapter and community with so much coaching experience.

