Sports Digest: Yarmouth/Freeport remain undefeated in girls’ hockey
Sophie Smith scored a hat-trick and Adelaide Strout scored twice as Yarmouth/Freeport (2-0) secured a 7-3 victory over Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (2-1) in a girls’ hockey game at Troubh Ice Arena on Thursday.
Sadie Carnes contributed a goal and two assists. Kate Tracey also scored for the Clippers.
Libby Hooper scored a pair of goals and Marina Bassett had a goal and an assist for Cape.
AMERICAN SOCCER
NFL: The Washington Commanders created a toxic work culture for more than two decades, ignoring and downplaying sexual misconduct and what former female employees described as hundreds of cases of sexual harassment by men at the highest levels of the organization, according to a report published by the US. House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
The commander’s owner, Dan Snyder, was implicated in the misconduct, according to the report, which said he had inappropriately touched a former employee at a dinner, had staffers make a video with sexually suggestive images of cheerleaders and ordered that women who auditioned to become cheerleaders would walk. on the field as he and his friends stared through binoculars from his suite.
The House committee opened its investigation in October 2021 after the NFL failed to issue a written report of an independent assessment of the team’s work culture. The review by attorney Beth Wilkinson was completed in the summer of 2021 and resulted in a $10 million fine for the team.
Using hearings, interviews and depositions to prepare its report, the House oversight committee said Snyder interfered with Wilkinsons’ investigation, which stemmed from former employees alleging rampant sexual harassment by team leaders in 2020.
Snyder also conducted a separate shadow search, which the report said was used by his lawyers to make him the victim of a smear campaign and deflect responsibility for the team’s toxic work culture.
According to the report, the team owner also interfered with the House Committee investigation by intimidating witnesses, refusing to release former employees from their confidentiality obligations and using a secret agreement with the NFL to restrict access to more than 40,000 documents submitted during the review. Wilkinsons were gathered to block.
The House committee also said Snyder was evasive and misleading, saying more than 100 times that he didn’t remember things during his deposition.
The NFL was not immune from criticism in the commission’s report, which said the league had misled the public about its handling of the Wilkinson investigation and failed to seek real accountability from those responsible. The report also said the NFL fails to ensure its own workplaces are free from discrimination and harassment, citing that the NFL does not require teams to report confidentiality and nondisclosure agreements to league headquarters.
The NFL did not immediately respond to messages asking for comment.
The Kansas City Chiefs promoted veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams to their 53-man roster, and there’s a chance the longtime Baltimore Ravens run-stopper will play when they face the Denver Broncos this weekend.
HOCKEY
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates just 10 days after the second strike of his career.
Letang, 35, will remain out indefinitely, with the club describing him as being on a daily basis.
Letang said he felt pretty good after being greeted by cane taps from his teammates as he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience scary, especially for his family.
My kids, they don’t care if I’m a hockey player or not, he said. They think it’s important to have a father. Same with my wife. She could care less about hockey. She knows there is so much more. There is a long time after hockey and you want to be able to enjoy those moments with your family, with your children.
Letang missed more than two months in 2014 after his first stroke, which was caused by a small hole in the wall of his heart. The condition also led to the second stroke, which Letang suffered on November 28 following a series of debilitating headaches.
This time, the symptoms cleared up much more quickly, according to team doctor Dr. Dharmesh Vyas, who described this stroke as smaller than Letang’s in 2014.
BASKETBALL
NBA: Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is expected to miss about two weeks due to a sprained left ankle, the third Atlanta starter to go down with an injury in the past week.
Atlanta already missed forwards John Collins (left ankle sprain) and DeAndre Hunter (right hip flexor strain).
New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin will miss at least two weeks due to a fracture in his right leg.
Toppin was injured in the second quarter of the Knicks 113-89 victory over Atlanta on Wednesday.
BASKETBALL
KEY COMPETITIONS: The Los Angeles Dodgers signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor league deal and invited him to spring training.
Hayward, 33, was released earlier this offseason by the Chicago Cubs.
GOLF
DP WORLD TOUR: South Africa’s Dean Burmester made six birdies from the back nine to complete his 7-under 65 for a one-time lead at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa’s Malelane.
Austria’s Lukas Nemecz was a shot back. Reaching the par-5 18th, Deon Germishuys joined fellow South Africans Darren Fichardt, Branden Grace and Jaco Ahlers in a tie for third with Frenchman David Ravetto, two strokes off the lead.
