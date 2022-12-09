Stifling defensive effort propels Knights to 60-40 victory over Evansville





Next game: Franklin College 12/12/2022 | 6:30 pm 94.7FM WFIA December 12 (Mon) / 6:30 pm Franklin College LOUISVILLE, Ky. There were certainly positives on the offensive side, but this performance was defined by the defense. On Thursday night at Freedom Hall, the Bellarmine University women’s basketball team put the clamps on high-scoring Evansville and held the Aces to nearly half their season average in a 60-40 win. “We talked a lot about playing our defense, and that means rotating. We did that tonight,” said Knights Coach Chancellor Dugan said. “We put so much time into it. I’m really proud of them all.” After being beaten by Evansville (4-3) the past two seasons, Bellarmine (3-6) recorded his first victory over the Aces in the Division-I era. The convincing win was largely the product of a defensive performance that saw the Knights allow the fewest points since entering the NCAA’s top tier in 2020-2021. That was no mean feat, as Evansville came into the game averaging 76.5 points per game. While the overall defensive performance was great, the most commendable aspect of Bellarmine’s job on Evansville was shutting out Abby Feit. A first team All-MVC selection last season and a preseason All-MVC selection this year, the guard/forward was held scoreless as he finished 0-for-6 from the field after entering the game with a average of nearly 16 points per game. “We saw (Fact) get 18 boards on us last year and a double-double, and I felt like we should have won the game last year,” said Dugan. “We just have to learn how to win, and we’re starting to see it.” Bellarmine played the first of five home games in a row and literally set the tone from the opening tip, as a freshman center Grace Merkle hit the jump ball to the freshman guard Jayla Butler for a layup only four seconds into the game. It was a quick lead the Knights would never relinquish. Freshman security guard Mia Brown converted a steal into a basket as Bellarmine led 16-6 after just over seven minutes into the game. Junior forward Lucy Robertson buried a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock and junior guard Claire Knees followed by a jumper as the Knights’ second-quarter advantage exploded to 17, for a 30-15 tie at halftime. Evansville trimmed its deficit to nine early in the third quarter, but Bellarmine promptly answered with a 12–2 run capped by a Merkle lay-in that essentially swept the game away. Bellarmine limited Evansville to nine points apiece in the first and third quarters and just six in the second period. The Knights held the Aces to 28.6 percent shooting from the floor, including 11.1 percent (1-for-9) from 3-point range. Bellarmine also defeated Evansville 49-35. “I thought our aggressiveness and intensity got us through it,” said Dugan. “Our basketball rebound is again something that has been a big difference.” Merkle, the reigning ASUN player and freshman of the week, collected her fifth straight double-double and sixth of the season after recording 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting and 11 rebounds. Sophomore security guard Hayley Harrison started the Knights with a game-high 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting and racked up a career-high eight rebounds. Senior forward Sheniqua Coatney and Cam Browning scored eight and seven rebounds, respectively. Butler scored eight points, while Brown scored six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Bellarmine will receive Franklin at 6:30 p.m. (ET) Monday. Follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights) for more coverage of Bellarmine athletics.

