‘Indian Cricket Most Important, Not Franchise Cricket’-EX Pakistan Spinner after India’s loss in Bangladesh





Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria suffered a heavy fall on Team India following their 0-2 ODI series defeat to Bangladesh. Kaneria called on them to focus on India, then IPL, saying players can also make money through international cricket. Stop thinking about the IPL and think about the country. Indian cricket is most important not franchise cricket. There is money in franchise cricket, but you can also make money in international cricket. Unless and until you start giving importance to international cricket, results like this will continue, Kaneria said on his YouTube channel. Like most cricket experts, he also blamed the rotation policy for successive losses of teams in Bangladesh. Batters are unsure of their position as they have been asked to hit at various positions over the past few months. The bowling attack has always changed. There has been no proper planning or execution. I don’t even think there is a plan. Indian cricket has declined and Bangladesh also has a very good chance of winning the test matches. India now take on Bangladesh for the third and final ODI where their pride is on the line. A struggling Indian team, severely depleted by a spate of on-field injuries and fitness-related issues, will be determined to avoid the embarrassment of a clean sweep against Bangladesh in the final ODI of the three-match series here on Saturday. Riding off two contrasting but brilliant strikes from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh have already sealed the series after winning the first two games, but if Litton’s men can knock out Das de Men in Blue 3-0, it will be a historic being the first in the country’s cricket. . Not only will it be icing on the cake for the hosts, but it will also seriously shake the confidence of the visiting teams ahead of the Test series, which kicks off at this venue in less than a week (14 December). For India, 20 cricketers were originally available for this series as there was a very short lead time between the first ODI in Bangladesh and the last match in New Zealand as some players were common in both squads. Get the latest cricket news, schedule and live cricket scores here

