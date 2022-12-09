Sports
Mid-valley hockey organization says newest ice rink in Carbondale increases odds
Plates recovered from an ice complex in Denver. A fresh piece of ice in the middle of breathtaking ranch country in Carbondale. Free hockey.
Former Avalanche great Joe Sakic once said, I leave the hockey game with nothing but great memories, and Colorado Extreme has certainly hit the sweet spot when it comes to producing the ultimate keepsake.
Sheldon Wolitski’s paradise of puck went from his rudimentary half rink at Crown Mountain to, most recently, a glorious official size rink off the Rio Grande Trail east of Carbondale. The ice rink opened in November.
I want to come and help kids, and it was excellent, Wolitski said. It was super cool to see how these people come out.
This is what they build for the Winter Classic, for NHL teams.
For the past two years, the highly resourceful entrepreneur and philanthropist, originally from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, has been funding a hockey-crazed effort to provide a new inclusion program targeting minority communities and girls. To support his vision, he went out and hired Carlos Ross, a Mexican-American, bilingual coach from upstate New York, and Maybelline Beiring, a female coach from Upper Peninsula Michigan. Jay Wolitski, Sheldon’s cousin, is also a Colorado Extreme coach and a former goaltender for Quinnipiac University.
He then literally built a huge ice rink on a $2.6 million lot just down the road from the Carbondale rodeo grounds.
The property was handed over to us in August. We met with the County of Garfield and luckily they approved us for a temporary rink for the next two years, Ross said. This property was completely overgrown and brushed for all leveling. Then we had to bring in the piping and the chillers and machines, so it was a month-to-month project to get everything set up.
Finally we could pour water. That was an important day.
Any kid who wants to play hockey but doesn’t have the means to do it just needs to sign up. Wolitski funds the ice age, the pads, the coaches pretty much the entire ensemble. It has already resulted in hundreds of local Roaring Fork kids signing up, and kids have three respective teams 6U, 8U and 10U to choose from. The plan is also for Colorado Extreme to provide buses to pick up kids from school and take them to the rink.
We’re doing this for a good cause, Ross said. I think our boss, Sheldon, really has the biggest heart. He’s done very well in business, and he would do a lot with his money, but he’s actually giving it back to his community.
That’s why I think we were all collecting and making memories for the kids.
Wolitski said he had a successful business but wanted to do more.
I knew I was leaving the CEO role to be with my family, he said. I wanted to focus more on giving back.
Will it last?
But starting a new program in the middle valley, when programs already exist in the upper and lower valley, has not been without controversy. Coaches from both Aspen and Glenwood Springs youth programs claim that Wolitski’s rosters attract players who would otherwise have played for their squads.
We were so stubborn, building this program for the kids, I don’t have time for politics or anything, Wolitski. I prefer to spend my time and attention on that.
He said there is a youth hockey hole that needs to be filled half way down the valley. During his time as Aspen Junior Hockey president, he said mid-valley parents said it was prohibitively expensive, they don’t want to do travel hockey and going to Glenwood or Aspen is too long a drive.
We want to be sensitive to (the intrusion of) the Glenwoods program. Same with Aspen, Wolitski said. But I’d like to set the record straight: all the kids we have are in the middle of the valley, except for a few who choose to come here because they can’t afford hockey.
Casey Endlsey had spent the past seven or eight years coaching youth hockey at Glenwood Springs and later at Aspen. He said he’s all for a new rink in the Roaring Fork area, which is good considering that Colorado Extreme let Glenwood Kids use his rink on Crown Mountain when the ice at Glenwood Springs Community Centers wasn’t right at one point. functioned.
But Endsley also acknowledges that Aspen and Glenwood’s programs were already trying to make hockey possible for kids, even if they couldn’t afford it.
The more hockey the better, and I think it’s a great policy, he said of Colorado Extreme’s commitment to being more inclusive. That said, when I coached in Aspen and when kids couldn’t afford it, they made it happen.
He said that when hockey families don’t have enough income like others, they have three rooms full of old equipment that kids can have.
Colorado Extreme itself has no association whatsoever with the Glenwood and Aspens programs. They also don’t compete in the same league: Western Colorado Hockey.
Endlsey said he thinks it would make sense for Wolitski to be involved in one of the already existing programs.
I do know that we already have three layers of ice in this valley, and now we have four layers of ice, he said. We have two programs with low grades at best, and you add a third program?
Endlsey also questioned why Wolitski did not hire coaches locally.
I’m sure there are many people willing to help with the program in this area, he said.
Glenwood Youth coach Jesse Krause worries that once kids commit to Colorado Extreme, they’ll still have to participate in Aspen or Glenwoods programs when they get older.
That’s especially rough for a preteen, he said. But if somehow (Wolitski) has money to keep it free, then it’s great that he can do that.
Krause said Glenwood also subsidizes players when needed, sending their program flyers in English and Spanish.
It’s not like we don’t have opportunities for kids in the Latino community who have just arrived and are struggling to pay the bills, he said. We still have chances for them.
Krause said if Colorado Extreme actually grows the game in the Hispanic and African American communities, that’s great because that needs to happen.
But if you’re building the game, why not help with the stuff that’s already there? he said. Hockey doesn’t grow by itself. It needs everyone’s help.
For Wolitski, his plan is to start small and hopefully eventually turn his outdoor track into an indoor track.
Before the end of 2022, he wants to apply for a full-time use permit, which also includes the construction of an indoor track.
The goal is for us to come back with a permanent indoor ice rink, which would include a restaurant, bar and health and wellness facilities, he said. It’s gonna be cool.
