Jose Ramirez earns Walter Camp All-America status





Walter Camp Foundation Release – Full Teams MIAMI, Florida (EMUEagles.com) – Senior defensive end from Eastern Michigan University Jose Ramirez (Lake Alfred, Fla.-Auburndale-Arizona-Riverside City) has earned Second Team All-America status through the Walter Camp Football Foundation. The honor was announced via the annual Home Depot College Football Awards, which aired earlier this evening on ESPN. Senior defensive end from Eastern Michigan Universityhas earned Second Team All-America status through the Walter Camp Football Foundation. The honor was announced via the annual Home Depot College Football Awards, which aired earlier this evening on ESPN. Ramirez is the 20th Eastern Michigan football player to earn All-America status, and only the second to earn the honor through the Walter Camp Football Foundation. Andy Vanyo also earned second-team status after the 1930 campaign. The Lake Alfred, Fla. native. is the first player to earn All-America status since then Justin Moody was named a Second Team All-American by Pro Football Focus for his special teams play during the 2016 campaign. Overall, he is only EMU’s fourth All-American since 2000, and Eastern’s first defensive All-American ever since Charles Gordon in 1987. The 133rd edition of the award, the Walter Camp All-America team, presented by 777 Partners, is the nation’s oldest college football team. A total of 26 players each were selected for both the first and second teams by the 131 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. A total of 35 different schools from 10 conferences (including independents) were represented on the All-America First and Second Teams (a total of 52 selected players). Overall, the Big Ten Conference has the most honors (20; 9 first teamers and 11 second teamers), followed by the Southeastern Conference (11; 6 first teamers and 5 second teamers). One of the most dominant pass rushers in college football, Ramirez finished the 2022 regular season roster on numerous national leaderboards. He was the first in the nation with 1.09 sacks per game, tied for second in total sacks (12.0) and finished second nationally with 1.8 tackles for loss per game. He also owns the nation’s second-best single-game performance (in terms of sacks) this season. He compiled a program-record 4.0 in Eastern’s game at Western Michigan University, Oct. 8. That game was one of three appearances he made for EMU this season. He is Eastern Michigan’s third best tackler this season with 63 stops, leading the Eagles in both quarterback rushing (10) and forced fumbles (2). Ramirez’s 12 sacks is an all-time single-season record at EMU. He now has a career-high 20.5 sacks, ranking second all-time in the program’s history, just five for the record. He is only the fourth player since 1998 to record double-digit sacks in a single season for Eastern Michigan. In addition, Ramirez had 19.5 TFLs during the 2022 regular season, tied for ninth in school history and most since multi-year National Football League veteran and E-Club Hall of Fame inductee Jason Jones recorded the same number in 2007. His 34 career tackles for loss placed Ramirez fifth in the EMU record book. He has earned All-MAC status in consecutive seasons. EMU finished with an 8-4 overall record, including a 5-3 record in MAC play during the 2022 regular season. The eight wins are the most for the program since the 1987 season. conference record his first-ever co-MAC West Division title. The Eagles also recaptured the Michigan MAC Trophy for the first time since 2012 after impressive losses to both of their state rivals, Central Michigan University and Western Michigan University. The EMU football team takes on San Jose State University in the 26th annual Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho on Tuesday, December 20. The announcement was made on Sunday, December 4, by officials from the EMU, the bowl and the Mid-American Conference. The game kicks off at 3:30 PM ET (1:30 PM MT) on ESPN. Tickets are now available and can be purchased by clicking here. About the Walter Camp Football Foundation The Walter Camp Football Foundation is a volunteer organization founded in 1967. Throughout the year, the Foundation works towards the following goals:

Oversee the selection of the current year’s entries for the oldest college All-America Football Team, as voted on by the FBS head coaches and sports information directors.

Select and honor other individuals who have distinguished themselves

Donation of financial aid to charities and youth-oriented organizations.

