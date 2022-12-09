Not even club cricket: Australian greats attack Windies bowling unit | Cricket





In the ongoing second test match between hosts Australia and the West Indies, batsmen Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head have scored for centuries and the hosts are on their way to a big total. At one point Australia were 131/3 with captain Steven Smith caught and bowled for a duck by Jason Holder. But after the fall of the third wicket, Marnus and Head forged a 200-run partnership to put the visitors behind. Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh was critical of the Windies bowling. He labeled the quality of the bowling in the final session as “not even club cricket”. He came down heavily on the visitors’ strategy of using spinners Kraigg Brathwaite and Roston Chase for Tea. READ ALSO: ‘He is a man on a mission’: Dinesh Karthik wants star batsman to become India’s next Virat Kohli and finish matches Tactically, I couldn’t understand putting in a part-time spinner in the first hour of the Test match, Waugh said on RSN Breakfast Club. They hung on quite well midway through the day when they had Australia 3-131 up, but then Marnus and Travis Head just took the game from them. The last session, that was club cricket, not even club cricket, I’m a bit disrespectful to club players. The bowling was very, very common, they had their hands in their pockets and long sleeved jerseys on, it just didn’t look like they wanted to be there, he added. Former Australia captain Michael Clarke was equally dissatisfied with the non-competitive cricket played by the West Indies and he flayed them left, right and Take nothing away from those two batsmen, but clubbing at its best, West Indies, Clarke said on Sky Sports The Big Sports Breakfast. Their bowlers, again they brought a debutant from the West Indies who landed a few days ago, which will always be a risk and it’s such a long way to travel. They bowl two part-time spinners in the first session of a test match. It’s a medium attack. Their tactics were just awful. They are in deep trouble, he added. In the two-match Test series, Australia are 1–0 up as they had won the first Test by 164 runs. In the second Test match, Australia scored 330/3 in 89 overs at Stumps on Day 1.

