Claude I. England, a champion U.S. Professional Tennis Association player and esteemed coach, dies Baltimore Sun

Claude I. England, a U.S. Professional Tennis Association champion, esteemed teacher, and beloved player in the Maryland tennis scene, died of a stroke at the University of Maryland Medical Center on Nov. 7. The longtime resident of Lutherville was 67.

A fixture of the Baltimore tennis scene for 40 years, he was a hugely popular coach, said former Baltimore Sun reporter Eric Siegel, a longtime tennis player. He was just an incredible person and everyone loved him.

Claude was tenacious, competitive, strong and had incredible speed, said Tony James, a fellow New Zealander, who served Mr. England on the tennis court when they were teenagers and then went to the University of Maryland, College Park with him. “He may have been only five feet tall, but he could move around the field like a gazelle. That was his strong point.

A friend for 50 years, Amy Elias started watching Mr. England playing tennis.

In the past five years we have played together a lot, said Mrs. Elias. He was so smart, so fun and a gentleman, unless he really wanted to win the point. He was a fierce competitor and had a great career.

Claude Ivan England, son of Ivan England, a director of Texaco Oil Co., and Dawn England, a housewife, was born in Wellington, New Zealand, and grew up in Lower Hutt, New Zealand, where he graduated in 1972 from high school.

A natural athlete, he explained in a 1979 Evening Sun interview why he pursued tennis.

England, who enjoys the outdoors and walking, said he chose tennis over team sports as a youngster because it gave me the freedom to travel and see the world, the article said.

In the interview, Mr. England explained that the New Zealand Tennis Association did not help him much in his success.

I always felt like I had the ability to make certain teams and nominations at any junior level, he said. But the Federation [NZTA] didn’t think I had made enough progress for my size. I got the shank a few times… especially when they didn’t nominate me for Junior Wimbledon play when I was 18. That cost me money.

I think I honestly understand my height, he told The Evening Sun. My mom and dad are both around 5-1. My sister got all the height. She is 5-7. I was not so small in my younger years. I just stopped growing and the other guys abandoned me.

File photo from 1979. Claude I. England was a tennis player known for his speed. (GEIGER / Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

Terps coach Doyle Royal, who had never seen him play, brought Mr. England to College Park in 1975 on a tennis and football scholarship. In 1977 Mr. England the prestigious M Club John W. Guckeyson Award for excellence in two sports.

Mr. England holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in recreation.

Aside from height issues, Mr. England explained in the newspaper interview that my main assets on the field are my return of service and my ability to move an opponent to create an opening.

The paper commented: ‘When the opening develops, England likes to unleash the deadly topspin lob that has sent off more than one local player talking to themselves.

A USPTA professional with 35 years of service with a Pro 1 rating, Claude was a former ATP tour professional, ranked in the top 200 according to a biographical profile submitted by his family. He was a 30-time Mid-Atlantic and Maryland State champion and won the Mid-Atlantic Mens 40, 45 & 50 Singles Clay Court Championship on 15 separate occasions.

He was a five-time national singles champion and selected to represent the US on senior international teams. He achieved a #1 USTA singles ranking for Mens 40 Singles in 1998. In 2000, he was part of the victorious Mens 45 International Dubler Cub team in Paraguay where he played #1 singles.

Mr. England, founder of the Baltimore Tennis Academy, served as director of tennis at Chestnut Ridge Country Club in Lutherville from 1984 to 2011 and held a similar position at Woodholme Country Club in Pikesville from 2012 to 2018.

I loved being around Claude, Gailor Large, former captain of the Princeton University tennis team and long-time student of Mr. England, wrote in an email. When I got to Chestnut Ridge, he’d be waiting under the canopy of trees, greet me in his great accent, and we’d get to work. He was always nice and patient. He taught me how to move on clay, although no one could move like him. I will always cherish the time we had.

Mr. England also taught the winter program at the Coppermine Racquet and Fitness Club in Bare Hills, and was a summer teaching staff member at the LHirondelle Club in Ruxton from 2019 to 2021.

He had the ability to make anyone feel like a superstar, Ms. Elias said.

Claude was totally sensitive to people, whether they were skilled, skilled, or just getting started, Mr. Siegel said.

Mr. England was still actively playing tennis and had not stopped teaching after his death.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Woodholme Country Club at 300 Woodholme Drive in Pikesville.

Mr. England is survived by his wife of 30 years, the former Norma Raon, a publicist; a sister, Gloria England Nash of Auckland; a cousin, Ross Hay of Auckland; and a cousin, Louise Hay Mitchelson, of Auckland.