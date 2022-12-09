Connect with us

Castleton women host hockey tournament | Sport

The Castleton University men’s hockey team hosted their annual Thanksgiving tournament a few weeks ago, but this weekend the Spartan women take center stage.

Castleton women’s hockey hosts the Castleton Invitational, which also includes Colby College, SUNY Potsdam and Rivier University.

Colby comes in as the defending champion of the tournament, beating the Spartans 6-0 in the championship game last winter.

This year’s tournament kicks off on Friday at the Spartan Arena with Castleton against River at 4pm and Potsdam against Colby at 7pm

Here is an overview of the four teams of the tournaments.

CASTLECastleton enters the tournament with a 5-5 record, losing three of its last four games after winning four of its first six games.

Even on losses, the Spartans were competitive, with only their most recent loss to Elmira being decided by more than two goals. Castleton has been highly regarded in Middlebury State and Norwich played very well in losing efforts.

This is the second time Castleton meets River this season. The Spartans shut out the Raiders in their season opener, CU’s only shutout this season.

Castleton boast a fairly balanced offensive line led by captain Darby Palisi with five goals and four assists. Brooke Greenwood has four goals and five assists. Six other athletes have scored twice.

Three different goaltenders have received the base nomination this season, led by incumbent starter Kirsten DiCicco. All three goaltenders have save percentages better than .900 and each has found the win column.

RIVERRiver sputtered out of the gate a bit, with a record of 2-5-2. The Raiders’ final timeout wasn’t great either, going 11-1 in a two-game weekend with SUNY Potsdam.

River records wins against Anna Maria and Johnson & Wales.

Freshman defenseman Molly Dukesherer has been a bright spot for the Raiders, leading the team with five points, scoring three goals and assisting twice.

Fellow freshmen Jessica Driscoll and Brianna Rumptz also have two goals, as does sophomore Brianna Paxson. Freshman Jillian Hallee has five assists to lead the team.

It’s not shocking that most of the River offense leaders are underclass, as the team only has one senior and one junior.

Three goaltenders have started for the Raiders led by sophomore Rachel Hinkley, who boasts the best save percentage on the team.

POTSDAMSUNY Potsdam was a bit up and down in the early stages of the season, but the most recent run of games has been good for the Bears.

Potsdam enters the weekend tournament with a score of 6-5, winning three of its last five games, a run that ended a three-game losing streak for the Bears.

Offensively, the key link to watch is senior Kaylee Merrill, who goes into the weekend with 13 goals. As of Wednesday, that score was three goals better than the second-leading scorer in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League. There is a solid scoring around Merrill with Alex Quinn scoring five times, Keely Towne scoring four times, Alessia Marandola scoring three times and three others scoring twice.

Four different goalkeepers have started, but most of the action has been given to six-foot-tall junior Ellie Zurfluh, who has made six starts. All four keepers have found the profit column.

COLBY

Colby hasn’t gotten as much action as his tournament opponents, but has been dominant so far with a 6-0 record.

In the most recent USCHO Women’s Division III PairWise ranking, the Mules were ranked No. 1 in the country.

In six games, Colby has beaten his opponents 28-6.

Scoring is very balanced for the striking Mules. Meg Rittenhouse and Stephanie Lane both have five goals to lead the team. Rittenhouse also has a team-high seven assists.

Tate Senden has four goals and McKinley Karpa has three goals, while three more athletes have scored twice.

Sophomore Paige Bolyard has been in goal for four of Colby’s six wins. Her save percentage of .956 is a top-10 figure in the country.

