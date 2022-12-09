Ondo Para-Table Tennis coach happy with performance The Sun Nigeria





Ondo State Para-Table Tennis Coach, Boye Omodojo, says he is pleased with his performance at the ongoing National Sports Festival, saying it may be his last presence at such a festival. The Nigerian News Agency (NAN) reports that para and deaf table tennis players have won one silver and five bronze medals for the state. Omodojo, told NAN in Asaba on Thursday, that since he was employed by the state sports council, he had never gone to a festival without winning medals for the state. He said it was not easy to coach people with disabilities, adding that people with disabilities cannot train each other, only able-bodied people can train them and get results. I thank God for my life because this time next year I will retire and I thank God for one thing; during my stay as a coach, I have not participated in any competition where I have not won medals. I thank my players for the encouragement and support they gave me. I’m leaving (retiring), all my athletes are not happy, I’m going to retire by September 2023. My athletes are not happy that I am leaving, but soldier go soldier come, I will not follow them to the next festival, but what little I can do I will; my successor will not miss my support if he needs it, he said. Omodojo, said that any coach who replaces him must be patient with the athletes, saying it is not easy to train ready athletes. He said he was happy to have achieved what he had achieved with what little was available and he could boast that the state was not poaching but developing a single athlete. Any coach that comes after me has to be patient with them. It’s not easy to deal with the para people and the deaf, all those boys know me, we will fight, I will yell at them, and they will yell at me, but later, I am their father, I will calling to come, he said. (NAN)

