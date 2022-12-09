Women’s Basketball Meeting at No. 6 UConn Falls Just Short, 69-64





Next game: Delaware 11-12-2022 | 6:00 PM December 11 (Sun) / 6:00 PM Delaware STORRS, Conn. The Princeton Women’s Basketball team’s furious rally came just short of the No. 6 Connecticut Huskies, 69-64, at Gampel Pavilion on Thursday night. The Tigers took a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter and came within possession in the closing seconds before dropping the five-point decision. Grace Stone registered a career-high 20 points and five three-pointers while Kaitlyn Chen slumped in 18 points to tie a personal best seven assists in the loss. Trailing 58–43 with 7:14 left in the game, Princeton ran from 10 straight in the space of two minutes before UConn responded with two straight buckets, forcing a road team timeout. Trailing by double digits, the Tigers didn’t go away, scoring eight consecutive runs and coming within two twice. After a UConn free throw, the Tigers had a chance to tie the game, but the nation’s No. 6 team forced a turnover and sank two free throws to put the game away. Juliet Cunningham and Chen powered Princeton for the final 10 minutes with 18 total points. The Tigers forced 14 turnovers in the session, leading to 17 points. Princeton had a 9-8 lead in the first quarter before UConn retook with a 5-0 spurt. The Huskies took a 21-14 lead into the second frame. The home unit started the second quarter with 10 of the first 12, jumping ahead, 31-15, with 2:33 left in the first half before taking a 32-20 lead into the break. UConn led in double digits throughout the third stanza before rallying Princeton in the fourth. Stone and Cunningham each finished the game with a +2 rating. The Tigers had 13 steals and forced a UConn season-high 27 turnovers. Princeton drops to 5-3 on the season, while UConn improves to 7-1 overall. The Tigers welcome Delaware to Jadwin Gym at 6 p.m. Sunday night

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goprincetontigers.com/news/2022/12/8/womens-basketball-rally-at-no-6-uconn-falls-just-short-69-64.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos