Cricket Australia sticks to David Warner review process, labels ball-tampering ‘baseless’





Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Nick Hockley has rejected claims that his organization should not have handed over control of David Warner's leadership rating.

CA boss Nick Hockley is “disappointed” that Warner chose to withdraw his application to lift his leadership ban He says James Erskine’s allegation about ball tampering is “unhelpful” and “baseless”

He says James Erskine’s allegation about ball tampering is “unhelpful” and “baseless” Erskine claims that CA gave players permission to tamper with the ball Hockley has also distanced CA from an allegation that players were allowed to tamper with the ball more than a year before the 2018 Cape Town scandal. The CA boss has come under fire after Warner’s decision to withdraw his request for his leadership ban to be lifted, with questions about how the governing body lost control of the process. One of the concerns is that CA supported Warner’s plea to keep the hearing private, only for an independent panel to reverse the request. On Friday, Todd Greenberg, CEO of the Australian Cricketers’ Association, said players were frustrated with the situation and the fact that Warner’s ban review had lingered into the Test summer. Hockley said he was confident his relationship with players could survive amid the turmoil of the last remaining sanction of the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal. “I think throughout my time in this role I’ve developed a really strong relationship with David, and a strong relationship with other players,” he said. “Ultimately it’s up to them to describe how they feel about it. But we tried to communicate very regularly, to be open, transparent and honest. “I am disappointed that David has chosen to withdraw. This is not the outcome we wanted.” Hockley defended CA’s handling of the Warner affair. “People can have their own opinions. The alternative to setting up a good process is to just make reactive decisions,” Hockley said. “That doesn’t fit around integrity issues. “I make no apologies for engaging with the best people we have on the board and conducting a proper, fair and independent process.” Hockley spoke to the media a day after Warner’s manager James Erskine reportedly gave unnamed CA officials permission for players to use ball manipulation methods after Australia were convincingly beaten by South Africa in Hobart in late 2016. He said Erskine’s comments were “unhelpful” and “baseless”. “There was an investigation at the time,” Hockley told SEN radio. “I think it has been said repeatedly, [that] when new information needs to be brought forward, as with any integrity issue, there are ways to bring information forward at every stage. APE/ABC

