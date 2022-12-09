Sports
Roger Federer speaks out after tennis icon is banned from Wimbledon
You’d think security at Wimbledon would recognize arguably the most famous face in the sport – not so according to Roger Federer. The 20-time grand slam champion says he has officials outside the famous venue of the He won eight Grand Slam titles at the famous All England Club before he was allowed in.
Federer, who announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year and bid farewell in touching scenes at the Laver Cup, told the funny story of being denied entry to Wimbledon after forgetting to bring his membership card. The 41-year-old was featured on The daily show when he regaled host Trevor Noah on the story.
Visiting London for a doctor’s appointment in the city, Federer said he decided to visit Wimbledon with a few hours to spare between appointments. Amazingly, Federer said the visit two weeks ago was the first time he had visited Wimbledon outside of the grand slam tournament.
Security apparently remains tight, even outside of the grand slam. Wimbledon winners automatically receive a lifetime membership in the club, but the first member of staff Federer encountered surprisingly did not recognize the tennis icon.
I drive to the gate where guests usually enter. So I get out and say to my coach who was with me, ‘I’ll go out quickly and talk to the security lady. I got this, he remembers.
So then I get out and I’m like, hello, I was wondering how could I get to Wimbledon? She asked if I had a membership card. If you win Wimbledon, you automatically become a member. And honestly I don’t know about membership cards, they’re probably at home somewhere and I’ve just been traveling so I had no idea.
“I told her, ‘No, I don’t have my membership card, but I’m a member. I’m just wondering where I can get in’. I’m like, ‘No, I’m a member and I normally play when I’m here am. And now it’s the first time the tournament has been canceled and I’m here. I look at her one last time in panic and say, “I’m so sorry, but I’ve won this tournament eight times, please believe me , I’m member.”
Roger Federer amusingly turned away from Wimbledon
Despite this, Federer was rejected anyway. Fortunately, a second attempt at a different entrance may have yielded a more expected result – although Federer was still questioned as to where his membership card was.
The guard standing there says, Oh my God, Mr. Federer, what are you doing here? Do you have your membership card? I said no, but the guard let me in and took care of everything,” Federer said. He joked that he had considered going back to his first port of call, but ultimately decided not to bother the first guard again.
Federer joined the Wimbledon president for an impromptu cup of tea and chat for about an hour before it was time to move on.
It comes after longtime rival and close friend Rafael Nadal hinted that he and Federer could link to play an exhibition game in South America next year. The pair have played some crowd-pleasing exhibitions over the past year, but the health of both players could have the final say on their availability.
Nadal will participate in a South American exhibition tour at the end of the year with world No. 3, Casper Ruud. The pair created huge hype on the tour, with Nadal also teaming up with 1980s and 1990s tennis icon Garbiela Sabatini. On his last leg of the tour in Colombia, Nadal was given the microphone as he addressed the excited Bogota crowd.
After the last game against Ruud, Nadal talked about the recent retirement of his friend Federer who he says was: a good partner for a few years, perhaps the biggest rival of my sporting career.
And in an unsolicited move, Nadal claimed Federer and himself could return to Colombia for an event. He used to tell me about the great disappointment and sadness this brought him,” said Nadal. from U.S.
