POOL CANDY Floating Pool Table Tennis Manual

POOL CANDY Floating pool table tennis
INSTRUCTIONS
- Unfold table
- add net
- lace in the pool
- Can also be used on a flat table top
- GAMES ARE PLAYED TO 11 POINTS
A Game is played to 11 points. A Game must be won by two points. A Match is generally the best three out of five Games.
- ALTERNATE SERVES EVERY TWO POINTS
Each side of the table alternately serves two points at a time.
EXCEPTION: After a 10-10 (deuce) tie, the service changes at every point. Can you lose on a serve in ping pong? Yes! There is no separate rule for serving at Game Point.
- THROW THE BALL STRAIGHT UP WHEN SERVING
How do you serve the ball in ping pong? Hold the ball in your open palm, behind your side of the table. Throw at least 6 straight up and hit it on the way down. It should hit your side of the table and then the other side.
REMARK: As soon as the ball leaves the server’s hand, it is in play, and thus counts as the receiver’s point if the ball is missed or missed-hit
- THE SERVE CAN LAND ANYWHERE IN SINGLES
There is no restriction on where the ball lands on your side or on the opponent’s side. It can bounce two or more times on your opponent’s side (if so, that’s your point), bounce over the side, or even hit the rim.
- DOUBLE SERVICE MUST GO FROM RIGHT TERRAIN TO RIGHT TERRAIN
The service should bounce in the server’s right box and the receiver’s right box (REMARK: landing on the centerline is reasonable). Doubles partners switch places after their team serves twice.
- A SERVE THAT TOUCHES THE NET ON THE GO IS A TO LEAVE
Can the ball hit the net in ping pong? Yes, during a RALLY, if the ball hits the top of the net and then lands as a legitimate hit. BUT not when serine. If a served ball hits the net en route and otherwise legally bounces during play, it is a let serve and it is over. There is no limit to how often this can happen.
- ALTERNATE HITS IN A DOUBLE RALLY
Doubles partners must alternate hitting balls in a rally regardless of where the ball lands on the table.
- VOLLEYS ARE NOT ALLOWED
Can you hit the ball before it bounces in ping pong? No. In regular tennis, you are allowed to volley the ball (hit the ball before it bounces on your side of the net). But in table tennis, this earns a point for your opponent. NOTE: If your opponent hits a ball that travels over your side of the table without touching it and then hits you or your paddle, that’s still your point.
- WHEN YOUR HIT RETURNS OF ITSELF OVER THE NET IS YOUR POINT
If you hit the ball during a rally. or on a serve and it bounces back over the net after hitting your opponent’s side of the table (due to extreme spin), without your opponent touching ,t, that’s your point.
- TOUCHING THE BALL WITH YOUR PADDLE HAND IS ALLOWED
What happens if the ball hits your finger or hand during a ping pong rally? If the ball hits your PADDLE hand and otherwise results in a legal stroke, there is no violation of the rules and play continues. Your paddle hand includes all fingers and the hand area below the wrist. But what if the ball touches a player’s body elsewhere during a P-in9. pong rally? You may not touch the ball with your non-paddling hand for any reason. This scores a point for your opponent. BUT if your opponent’s stroke sails across your side of the table without touching it, and hits any part of you or your paddle, that’s still your point.
- YOU MUST NOT TOUCH THE TABLE WITH YOUR NON-PADDLE HAND
You may touch the ball or the table with your paddle hand (for example, after extending your hand to return a short serve), or other parts of your body.
REMARK: If the tare moves at all because of your touch during a rally, that’s your opponent’s point
- AN FRIDGE BALL BUNCETS OFF THE HORIZONTAL TABLE TOP SURFACE IS GOOD
An otherwise legal serve or hit may touch the top edge of the horizontal table top and be counted as valid even if it bounces sideways. The vertical sides of the table are NOT part of the legal playing surface.
WARNING:
- Do not allow sharp objects to touch or rub the surface of the product.
- Do not allow children to play around the work area when assembling.
- Check that all parts are correct before starting the assembly process.