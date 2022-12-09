Men’s basketball loses to Heartbreaker at No. 25 Ohio State 67-66

Next game: Seton Hall 11-12-2022 | 6:30 pm FS1 December 11 (Sun) / 6:30 p.m Seton Hall

COLUMBUS, OHIO It was a heartbreaker for the Scarlet Knights in Columbus on Thursday night.

With RU two points ahead on the final possession, a game-winning three-pointer by Ohio State Guard Tanner Holden went through the net as time expired for the Buckeyes to beat the Scarlet Knights 67-66 at the Schottenstein Center.

After further investigation, photos and video show assist man Bruce Thornton stepped out of bounds before delivering the ball to Holden. Holden was out of bounds before receiving the pass and was the first Ohio State player to touch the ball. Holden failed to restore himself within bounds before receiving Thornton’s pass.

“It was a tough road race and we were tough all the way through,” Pikiell said. “We were one game away and we have to give credit to (Chris) Holtmann. Ohio State is tough and physical. I thought we played well. I thought we made the game along the stretch. I thought we executed when necessary was. We didn’t get that last stop. I thought (the shooter) went out of bounds a little bit. I’m not sure. But they hit a huge three and won the game.” Clifford Omoruyi blocked a shot attempt by Buckeyes forward Brice Sensabaugh with nine seconds left and RU one point ahead.

After being fouled intentionally by Ohio State, Mulcahy made a pair of free throws to lift the score to 65–62 with 5.8 seconds remaining. RU chose to intentionally foul Ohio State on the next possession, forcing Thornton to the free throw line for what would be two converted free throws.

On RU’s last possession grad forward Caleb McConnel was sent to the free-throw line. After shooting 10–10 from the line to start the season, McConnell missed the second of two free throws, setting up a defensive rebound for Ohio State and the final play of the game.

“My team, they fight, and I’m proud of them,” said Pikiell. “We’ve won games like this, but it’s just a hard way to lose. It’s life here in the Big 10 (Conference). I have to give them credit. They played one more time, but I’m not sure from the sidelines. thing. I thought he was clearly outside, but again, I didn’t see a thing.”

Omoruyi led the way for Rutgers with 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second half. “Big Cliff” was (7-10) off the field, with eight boards and a few blocked shots.

Spencer made his first four shots in the first half and finished with 11 points, five assists and two steals.

“Cam is very good at making plays,” Pikiell said. “He’s a good player. Paul (Mulcahy), who has him back, changes a lot of things for us and moves Cam to another place where he can do some more things. I really thought we’d get on well over time had done, and we made big baskets. We’re just disappointed for our guys. This is a tough place to play here and it was just really hard to have a chance to win.”

Senior forward Aundre Hyatt had 13 points on (6-12) from the field, two boards, and one assist. Mulcahy had nine points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists coming off the bench for the second straight game since returning from a shoulder injury.

McConnell, who attended high school in Geneva, Ohio, had five points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Freshman security guard Dirk Simpson had four points, all in the second half at key moments of the game.

“Caleb is the best and we’ve been here before,” Pikiell said. “These kids are strong and resilient. Caleb is a great player. He wasn’t practicing six weeks ago, but these kids are strong. We’ll bounce back. We’ve got a lot more season to go and hopefully we will.” get one of these back.”

The Buckeyes were led by forward Zed Key, who scored a game-high 22 points on (9-12) shooting. RU held Key to seven points in the second half after Key was dominant in the first.

“He’s good and he’s the leading offensive rebounder in our league and he really got on the glass,” said Pikiell. “I thought our substitutions in the first half really hurt us and helped them. We just did better with our physicality (in the second half). We blocked better. We did better on the stretch of getting him off the glass and keep them out of those comfortable positions he likes on the field. He’s good and you can only keep him contained for so long.”

Sensabaugh scored 13 points, with two assists and one steal. Thornton had ten points, five assists and a pair of steals. Forward Justice Sueing had nine points, three assists and two steals. Guard Sean McNeil had seven points and two assists.

Rutgers shot 51.9 percent from the field (28-54) and had 14 team assists. The Scarlet Knights overcame an 11-point lead over the Buckeyes with 4:06 left in the first half after finishing that period with a 9-0 run. There were 12 changes in the lead and on Thursday evening the score was tied 12 times.

Rutgers had 38 points in the paint compared to OSU’s 28. RU had 18 points off the bench compared to the Buckeye’s six.

Rutgers is now 6-3 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten. Next, RU will host Seton Hall on Sunday at Jersey Mike’s Arena at 6:30pm

“We have a quick turnaround here for our next game,” said Pikiell. “Our guys are doing a really good job learning from film, so we’ll try to make the most of it and do better over time.”