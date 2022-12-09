Sports
Men’s basketball loses to Heartbreaker at No. 25 Ohio State 67-66
COLUMBUS, OHIO It was a heartbreaker for the Scarlet Knights in Columbus on Thursday night.
With RU two points ahead on the final possession, a game-winning three-pointer by Ohio State Guard Tanner Holden went through the net as time expired for the Buckeyes to beat the Scarlet Knights 67-66 at the Schottenstein Center.
After further investigation, photos and video show assist man Bruce Thornton stepped out of bounds before delivering the ball to Holden. Holden was out of bounds before receiving the pass and was the first Ohio State player to touch the ball. Holden failed to restore himself within bounds before receiving Thornton’s pass.
“It was a tough road race and we were tough all the way through,” Pikiell said. “We were one game away and we have to give credit to (Chris) Holtmann. Ohio State is tough and physical. I thought we played well. I thought we made the game along the stretch. I thought we executed when necessary was. We didn’t get that last stop. I thought (the shooter) went out of bounds a little bit. I’m not sure. But they hit a huge three and won the game.” Clifford Omoruyi blocked a shot attempt by Buckeyes forward Brice Sensabaugh with nine seconds left and RU one point ahead.
After being fouled intentionally by Ohio State, Mulcahy made a pair of free throws to lift the score to 65–62 with 5.8 seconds remaining. RU chose to intentionally foul Ohio State on the next possession, forcing Thornton to the free throw line for what would be two converted free throws.
On RU’s last possession grad forward Caleb McConnel was sent to the free-throw line. After shooting 10–10 from the line to start the season, McConnell missed the second of two free throws, setting up a defensive rebound for Ohio State and the final play of the game.
“My team, they fight, and I’m proud of them,” said Pikiell. “We’ve won games like this, but it’s just a hard way to lose. It’s life here in the Big 10 (Conference). I have to give them credit. They played one more time, but I’m not sure from the sidelines. thing. I thought he was clearly outside, but again, I didn’t see a thing.”
Omoruyi led the way for Rutgers with 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second half. “Big Cliff” was (7-10) off the field, with eight boards and a few blocked shots.
Spencer made his first four shots in the first half and finished with 11 points, five assists and two steals.
“Cam is very good at making plays,” Pikiell said. “He’s a good player. Paul (Mulcahy), who has him back, changes a lot of things for us and moves Cam to another place where he can do some more things. I really thought we’d get on well over time had done, and we made big baskets. We’re just disappointed for our guys. This is a tough place to play here and it was just really hard to have a chance to win.”
Senior forward Aundre Hyatt had 13 points on (6-12) from the field, two boards, and one assist. Mulcahy had nine points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists coming off the bench for the second straight game since returning from a shoulder injury.
McConnell, who attended high school in Geneva, Ohio, had five points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Freshman security guard Dirk Simpson had four points, all in the second half at key moments of the game.
“Caleb is the best and we’ve been here before,” Pikiell said. “These kids are strong and resilient. Caleb is a great player. He wasn’t practicing six weeks ago, but these kids are strong. We’ll bounce back. We’ve got a lot more season to go and hopefully we will.” get one of these back.”
The Buckeyes were led by forward Zed Key, who scored a game-high 22 points on (9-12) shooting. RU held Key to seven points in the second half after Key was dominant in the first.
“He’s good and he’s the leading offensive rebounder in our league and he really got on the glass,” said Pikiell. “I thought our substitutions in the first half really hurt us and helped them. We just did better with our physicality (in the second half). We blocked better. We did better on the stretch of getting him off the glass and keep them out of those comfortable positions he likes on the field. He’s good and you can only keep him contained for so long.”
Sensabaugh scored 13 points, with two assists and one steal. Thornton had ten points, five assists and a pair of steals. Forward Justice Sueing had nine points, three assists and two steals. Guard Sean McNeil had seven points and two assists.
Rutgers shot 51.9 percent from the field (28-54) and had 14 team assists. The Scarlet Knights overcame an 11-point lead over the Buckeyes with 4:06 left in the first half after finishing that period with a 9-0 run. There were 12 changes in the lead and on Thursday evening the score was tied 12 times.
Rutgers had 38 points in the paint compared to OSU’s 28. RU had 18 points off the bench compared to the Buckeye’s six.
Rutgers is now 6-3 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten. Next, RU will host Seton Hall on Sunday at Jersey Mike’s Arena at 6:30pm
“We have a quick turnaround here for our next game,” said Pikiell. “Our guys are doing a really good job learning from film, so we’ll try to make the most of it and do better over time.”
|
Sources
2/ https://scarletknights.com/news/2022/12/8/mens-basketball-mens-basketball-loses-heart-breaker-at-ohio-state-67-66-on-missed-call.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men’s basketball loses to Heartbreaker at No. 25 Ohio State 67-66
- Detroit’s Most Interesting Actor Wasn’t An Actor
- Best vintage clothing shopping in Louisville
- Mid-South ranks among the top regions for high flu activity
- Calling it potentially damaging to the tourist climate, Hotman Paris asks President Joko Widodo to cancel the new penal code
- Cold wave in UK worsens ‘terrible consequences’, charities warn | british news
- France makes condoms free for 18-25 year olds
- Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news
- Indian actor Dev Joshi will join Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa’s crew for SpaceX’s lunar journey
- POOL CANDY Floating Pool Table Tennis Manual
- Earthquake! 2.5 on the Richter Scale, 6km NW of Petrolia, CA – Lost Coast Outpost
- Hear what Graham had to say about the GOP blaming Trump for party losses