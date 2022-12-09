LIVE updates | IND VS BAN, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Bangladesh eye historic whitewash over India | Cricket news

India will aim to save themselves from the embarrassment of a clean sweep at the hands of Bangladesh when they face off in the 3rd and final ODI of the series on Saturday (December 10). The hosts lead the series 2-0 and have already sealed the series win. Bangladesh has never laundered India in any form and this presents a golden opportunity for Litton Das and Co to make it happen. The fact that India captain Rohit Sharma is missing from this latest ODI with a thumb injury means Bangladesh couldn’t have asked for a better time to come clean.

The ODI series will move to Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram where it will conclude before testing begins at the same venue on December 14.

India has never looked as weak as it does now in ODIs. With many injuries, the team lacks proven stars. There is a long list of stars missing in this series for India. They are Rohit, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah. There is also no Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal because they are equipped.

Bangladesh plays brilliant cricket together. One of the biggest reasons for their two back-to-back wins over India is a player named Mehidy Hasan Miraz who hit a brilliant hundred in the last game to set up the match nicely for the hosts. He also played a match-winning knock in the first ODI. India will have to make sure he does not perform in the 3rd ODI and they will knock out the hosts to finish the series with a win.

