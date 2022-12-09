Thursday Night Football: Baker Mayfield leads Rams to storybook, last-second victory over Raiders





Getty Images Baker Mayfield must have woken up Thursday feeling dangerous. Two days after the Rams claimed him off waivers, Mayfield led them to an improbable, unbelievable last second, 17-16 victory over the Raiders. Welcome to Hollywood! The Raiders snapped their three-game winning streak as they once again blew another double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. Seven of the Raiders’ eight losses were by one possession. This one was a major blow to the Raiders’ playoff hopes or what they had left of them as they fell to 5-8. The Rams broke their six-game losing streak with a quarterback who is on his third team this year. The Browns traded Mayfield to the Panthers this summer, but he lasted only five months before Carolina relinquished him. The Rams were the only team to claim him, as they were hit hard with injuries at that position. The script wrote itself Thursday. Los Angeles trailed 16–3 in the fourth quarter, but scored two touchdowns in the Finals at 3:19. Cam Akers scored on a 1-yard run, and after the Raiders punted on fourth and one, the Rams took over at their own 2-yard line with 1:45 left. No timeouts. Ninety-eight yards to go. No problem. Mayfield completed the eight-play drive with 10 seconds remaining and threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to From Jefferson. The Raiders helped with two costly penalties on back-to-back plays. Corner back Amy Robertson was penalized for a 12-yard pass interference that nullified a safety interception Duron Harmon. Then, on the next game, Jerry Tillerie was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for knocking the ball out of Mayfield’s hands while the clock was running on a sack by Max Crosby and Chandler Jones. Not only did it give the Rams 15 yards, but it also stopped the clock. Mayfield finished 22 of 35 for 230 yards and a touchdown. Ben Skowronek caught seven passes for 89 yards, including a 32-yarder on the Raiders’ back-to-back penalties that led the Rams to believe. Mayfield did not start otherwise, he would have been the team’s fourth starter in four weeks, but John Wolford only played the opening sequence. Wolford entered doubtfully with a neck injury. Despite a hand injury early in the second half, Josh Jacobs carried the cargo for Las Vegas. He was able to return after briefly going to the locker room for further testing and finished with 99 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown. Jacobs opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The Raiders then added a pair of field goals on their next two drives. While they had another chance to score before half-time, a Derek Karr interception in the end zone kept them off the board. Carr ended the game with an interception with two seconds remaining. He went 11-of-20 for 137 yards and a passer rating of 36.9, with Davante Adams catching three passes for 71 yards. The Raiders had 20 yards in the fourth quarter, including only 4 passing yards, and one first down. The Rams had 144 of their 282 total yards in the fourth quarter.

