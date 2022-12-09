After a young Andre Agassi won an important match while wearing jeans, makeup and earrings, his coach Nick Bollettieri called on him to appear in front of his 200 tennis academy classmates. As punishment for contaminating the center of expertise, Agassi was sentenced to scrub all toilets on site. At the next tournament, his coach threatened him, he would have to play in a skirt.

Few people can claim to have produced more champions than tennis’ self-proclaimed Michelangelo. Agassi, Jim Courier, Monica Seles, Maria Sharapova and both Williams sisters all trained under the watchful eye of Bollettieri, the pioneering instructor, who has passed away at the age of 91.

In the late 1970s, Bollettieri pioneered the live-in academy for young athletes seeking greatness. But his methods were as notorious as they were innovative. He would stand bare-chested on the field and berate his young protgs about every stray shot or mis-angled grab as they repeat the same actions thousands of times.

The vision was to bring together the best young players in one place where they would play, break rackets, gamble, fight, hit. Students were not allowed to watch TV, listen to the radio, eat junk food or call home during the week. Penalty for infractions on court included forced runs without water. But at the end of each training session, the kids walked past their mentor chanting the mantra: Thanks, Nick.

In his memoirs, Agassi described the academy as a glorified prison camp. And not all glorified. Yet those who aspired to the top continued to stream there. And despite Bollettieri’s abrasive and obsessive reputation, he woke up at 4:30 a.m. every morning to stretch and lift weights. Many of those he taught speak fondly of him as a surrogate parent. They too became winners. Of the tens of thousands of players who trained under him, ten would reach the rank of number one in the world.

I was living my dream, Sharapova, who joined the academy at age eight, told the FT in 2015. I watched all these great champions come through and practice. And I woke up every morning and couldn’t wait for my alarm to go off at 6:30 am and start my class.

Bollettieri and Andre Agassi in 1988 after a victory on the field in New York Caryn Levy/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

Nicholas James Bollettieri was born in 1931 in the town of Pelham, New York. His parents were Italian immigrants. He was a quarterback on the high school football team before his uncle convinced him to try the sissy sport of tennis.

After studying philosophy at the university in Alabama, Bollettieri joined the army, became a parachutist and reached the rank of lieutenant. His time in the military would be central to his coaching ethos later in life. I started to learn a lot as a paratrooper discipline, the feeling that you are the best in the world, that you can do anything, he said.

After leaving the armed forces in 1957, he enrolled to study law at the University of Miami. To make ends meet, he began offering tennis lessons for $1.50 an hour, despite having no experience as a coach and not much left as a player. After less than a year he dropped out of his studies to devote himself to tennis.

Many coaches know a lot more about tennis than I do, he said. What I do know is how to work with you as a person.

In 1961 he saw Brian Gottfried, then nine years old, on the field and took him under his wing. Gottfried would later become Bollettier’s first successful product, reaching No. 3 in the world in 1977.

That same year, after teaching wealthy hotel clients how to play tennis, he landed a job at the Colony Beach and Tennis Resort near Sarasota, Florida. A year later he would found the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy.

He then borrowed $1 million to convert 40 acres of tomato plants in Bradenton, Florida into a sprawling tennis boot camp, which opened in 1981. Agassi called his time there Lord of the Flies with forehands, but attended for free. His father only had the money to pay for three months’ tuition, but Bollettieri called him to say he was tearing up the check after seeing how good he was. The pair split emotionally in 1993, shortly after Agassi won the first of his eight Grand Slam singles titles.

Bollettieri was known for his difficulty managing money. And with financial problems looming, he sold the academy to IMG in 1987. But he kept running it.

Today, the grounds cover approximately 600 acres and teach a wide variety of sports to 1,200 full-time boarders and thousands more children and adults who attend sports camps there. In 2014, Bollettieri was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame, one of only four coaches to receive the award.

Josh Nobel