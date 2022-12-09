Sports
Nick Bollettieri, tennis coach, 1931-2022
After a young Andre Agassi won an important match while wearing jeans, makeup and earrings, his coach Nick Bollettieri called on him to appear in front of his 200 tennis academy classmates. As punishment for contaminating the center of expertise, Agassi was sentenced to scrub all toilets on site. At the next tournament, his coach threatened him, he would have to play in a skirt.
Few people can claim to have produced more champions than tennis’ self-proclaimed Michelangelo. Agassi, Jim Courier, Monica Seles, Maria Sharapova and both Williams sisters all trained under the watchful eye of Bollettieri, the pioneering instructor, who has passed away at the age of 91.
In the late 1970s, Bollettieri pioneered the live-in academy for young athletes seeking greatness. But his methods were as notorious as they were innovative. He would stand bare-chested on the field and berate his young protgs about every stray shot or mis-angled grab as they repeat the same actions thousands of times.
The vision was to bring together the best young players in one place where they would play, break rackets, gamble, fight, hit. Students were not allowed to watch TV, listen to the radio, eat junk food or call home during the week. Penalty for infractions on court included forced runs without water. But at the end of each training session, the kids walked past their mentor chanting the mantra: Thanks, Nick.
In his memoirs, Agassi described the academy as a glorified prison camp. And not all glorified. Yet those who aspired to the top continued to stream there. And despite Bollettieri’s abrasive and obsessive reputation, he woke up at 4:30 a.m. every morning to stretch and lift weights. Many of those he taught speak fondly of him as a surrogate parent. They too became winners. Of the tens of thousands of players who trained under him, ten would reach the rank of number one in the world.
I was living my dream, Sharapova, who joined the academy at age eight, told the FT in 2015. I watched all these great champions come through and practice. And I woke up every morning and couldn’t wait for my alarm to go off at 6:30 am and start my class.
Nicholas James Bollettieri was born in 1931 in the town of Pelham, New York. His parents were Italian immigrants. He was a quarterback on the high school football team before his uncle convinced him to try the sissy sport of tennis.
After studying philosophy at the university in Alabama, Bollettieri joined the army, became a parachutist and reached the rank of lieutenant. His time in the military would be central to his coaching ethos later in life. I started to learn a lot as a paratrooper discipline, the feeling that you are the best in the world, that you can do anything, he said.
After leaving the armed forces in 1957, he enrolled to study law at the University of Miami. To make ends meet, he began offering tennis lessons for $1.50 an hour, despite having no experience as a coach and not much left as a player. After less than a year he dropped out of his studies to devote himself to tennis.
Many coaches know a lot more about tennis than I do, he said. What I do know is how to work with you as a person.
In 1961 he saw Brian Gottfried, then nine years old, on the field and took him under his wing. Gottfried would later become Bollettier’s first successful product, reaching No. 3 in the world in 1977.
That same year, after teaching wealthy hotel clients how to play tennis, he landed a job at the Colony Beach and Tennis Resort near Sarasota, Florida. A year later he would found the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy.
He then borrowed $1 million to convert 40 acres of tomato plants in Bradenton, Florida into a sprawling tennis boot camp, which opened in 1981. Agassi called his time there Lord of the Flies with forehands, but attended for free. His father only had the money to pay for three months’ tuition, but Bollettieri called him to say he was tearing up the check after seeing how good he was. The pair split emotionally in 1993, shortly after Agassi won the first of his eight Grand Slam singles titles.
Bollettieri was known for his difficulty managing money. And with financial problems looming, he sold the academy to IMG in 1987. But he kept running it.
Today, the grounds cover approximately 600 acres and teach a wide variety of sports to 1,200 full-time boarders and thousands more children and adults who attend sports camps there. In 2014, Bollettieri was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame, one of only four coaches to receive the award.
Josh Nobel
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/9bcc7cf7-b854-4eb4-a9c1-9bacb02fae6a
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK announces major overhaul of financial sector to boost growth
- Octavia Spencer receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | Entertainment
- Nick Bollettieri, tennis coach, 1931-2022
- Anushka Sharma to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood Celebrities Warmly Wish Dia Mirza’s Birthday – ThePrint – ANIFeed
- Hear why Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks Herschel Walker lost in Georgia
- A famous mountain lion will be captured after killing a dog being walked in the Hollywood Hills, attacking another
- The son of the president of LVMH, Antoine Arnault, at the head of the family holding company Christian Dior SE
- Thursday Night Football: Baker Mayfield leads Rams to storybook, last-second victory over Raiders
- Op-Ed: Democrats should use their Senate majority to expose Republican corruption
- PM Modi to skip annual summit with Russia amid Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threat to Ukraine
- Here is Jokowi’s speech to Kaesang Pangarep during Sungkeman
- US sends $275 million in military aid to Ukraine