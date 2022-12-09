Montreal-area family speaks out after son was branded a racist insult at hockey rink, sparking brawl

A family from L’le-Perrot, Que., denounces hockey intolerance after their son was racially insulted by a Valleyfield player during a game last Saturday.

“Obviously when it first happened, the first emotion was pure anger because you’re trying to protect your kids from this stuff,” said Dwight Chase, the boy’s father.

Aiden Chase, who plays for the L’le-Perrot Midget A U18 team, was in a daze as his team beat Valleyfield 3-1 until a player called him the N word.

The violation was noted on the game’s scorecard. The penalty is usually a five-game suspension.

“I was mostly shocked and upset, so my first reaction was to turn around and face the boy on the ice,” said the 16-year-old.

“That opened my mind to what this is like and this is something that can happen many times.”

An on-ice brawl ensued, and L’le-Perrot assistant coach Jason McCaig was pushed as he tried to break it up.

McCaig said this isn’t the first time a Valleyfield player has uttered a racist slur against Aiden on the ice.

“The first thing that went through my mind when I heard Aiden skate to the bench and say that was ‘Oh my God, not again,'” he said.

“Earlier in the season, in the first game against Valleyfield, the same problem occurred and unfortunately no referee heard those words.”

Coach injured in brawl

When McCaig saw the fight break out, he immediately took his players off the ice.

As he began to withdraw his players, McCaig said he didn’t see the opposing team’s coach approaching him. He only knew that a moment later he “flew off the ice”. He says he was pushed and the impact left deep bruises and a bruise on his hip.

CBC contacted the Valleyfield coach’s home, but his wife said they would not comment on the incident.

On their way back to the locker rooms with the head coach, McCaig says parents of Valleyfield players threw a garbage can lid at his colleague, hitting his head.

Other parents taunted the L’le-Perrot players and asked to fight them, McCaig said.

Jason McCaig says he tried to get his players off the ice when a brawl started, but was knocked down instead. (John Ngala/CBC)

He called the police who arrived shortly afterwards to request statements from both teams.

McCaig later obtained footage from a video camera broadcasting the match online. He took it to the police station and filed a complaint against the coach who allegedly pushed him. The Sret du Qubec (SQ) has opened a file to investigate the incident.

The SQ said it cannot comment on ongoing investigations.

“I’ve honestly never seen anything like it in my 13 years of coaching,” said McCaig.

‘They keep moving forward’

Although shocked by Saturday’s events, Aiden and his family are ready to keep working towards winning upcoming tournaments.

“It hurt at first, but then I got over it,” said Aiden. “I just want to have a way to speak out so things like this don’t happen again in the future to other people trying to enjoy the sport they love.”

His mother, Laurie Philipps, said L’le-Perrot played again the next night and the team won again.

“I think Aiden felt the support of everyone around him. They keep going,” said Philipps.

“I’m thankful he’s surrounded by a father and a team that can help him get through it.”

Aiden Chase’s family speaks out against intolerance in hockey. They say the sport should be for everyone. (John Ngala/CBC)

Chasea agrees, saying the most important thing is to keep his son’s love for hockey alive.

“We’ve decided not to let fear ruin anything for us. We’ve decided not to be afraid. We’ll be there. We’ll be just as loud, just as cheerful and just as happy,” he said.

“We won’t let anyone, despite their words, ruin and take away the love and innocence of the game.”

The Fdration Qubecoise de Hockey sur Glace Rgion du Lac St Louis, the association representing both teams, said: “These are not gestures and values ​​that we want to transmit to our young people.”

“Hockey is an inclusive sport that advocates, among other things, the values ​​of camaraderie and respect, where everyone can thrive and perform in a healthy way,” the organization said in a statement.

It declined to comment on any disciplinary action and said a committee will meet with the players.

But McCaig is determined to keep pushing, to shift hockey culture towards more acceptance, and he points to multiple reports of racism and discrimination in the sport that have come out in recent years.

“We can always do more and that’s what we want to get out of this, educate people. If we open one person’s eyes and change their mind about this, we’ve won,” he said.

“We’re in 2022, we’re not back in 1940. This shouldn’t be happening.”

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians, from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community, check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project that Black Canadians can be proud of.You can read more stories here.