Top toys for kids and how to save on them

Children of all ages love to play, making toys a much-appreciated gift during the holiday season. However, there is a dizzying array on the market and many are not cheap. How do you choose and pay for the most coveted toys this year?

One of the best ways is to take advantage of deals you might miss with your credit card. With 40 years of inflation, more than half of customers surveyed by Bankrate said they are concerned about costs and plan to be more selective when looking for offers, coupons and discounts. About 17 percent said they plan to use their card rewards to reduce costs.

Here are our top picks for toys for 2022, and why it makes sense to buy them at a discount with special offers from your credit card company and their partners. So you can get your loved ones what they want without spending more than necessary.

How to use your credit card to save on toys

As a savvy toy buyer, it’s best not to buy from a physical department store or directly from an online store. Instead, go to your credit card company’s website or app to see if they have partnerships with the companies you want to buy from first. Many publishers have card-based offers that can save you money.

Through these special offers you can score a lower price on the toys you are looking for at participating companies, without having to search the internet for a promotional code or discount coupon. Instead, the brands and companies are already linked to your card issuer, so when you pay for them with the card, the offer is automatically redeemed.

These programs have several advantages:

Deep discounts : When you use your card to make the purchase, you can get a discount on the items you buy from those retailers.

: When you use your card to make the purchase, you can get a discount on the items you buy from those retailers. Big cashback bonuses : You may receive a cash refund or statement credit after your purchase.

: You may receive a cash refund or statement credit after your purchase. Collected rewards: When you use a rewards credit card to make the purchase, you earn points or get cash back as you charge.

View all card-linked offers available. The main lenders that have these programs are Bank of America, American Express, Chase, and Citi. However, card-related offers may only be available on certain cards. So log into your account to see if they are available to you.

If you access the card-linked offers, you’ll find a range of participating retailers. Check out the companies to see if the toys you’re looking for are available from them and what they offer. Also be sure to check the expiration date. Since many of the deals are time sensitive, you may need to act quickly.

Nine top toys with card-bound offers

Need ideas for the kids on your holiday shopping list? Here are nine great toys you can buy through card-linked programs:

Princess Castle LED Pink Play Tent

Your child will do magic in this light up tent, available at Overstock.com. The Princess Castle LED Pink Play Tent is on sale now for $31.12, but if you have a participating Chase credit card you can connect to Chase offers and get 10 percent back on that purchase (until you get $45 back). Lock in this deal and that fabulous toy drops to $28.01.

Crosley Cruiser Plus turntable

Starting DJ at home? Then consider this super cool record player with a vintage look. The Crosley Cruiser Plus turntable is available for $89.95 from World Market. Not bad for what you get, but with Chase offers and the 10 percent cashback (until a cap of $12 is reached) negotiated with this merchant, the final price will be $81.05.

WiFi FPV RC Drone

Your teen has requested a drone. Why? Who knows. What you do know is that these items can be expensive. So you turn to eBay to find the best price and the WiFi FPV RC Drone with 4K HD Camera, 40 Minutes Flight Time, Foldable Drone for $49.99. Quite good. However, if you also have an American Express card, you can access Amex offers. Spend $15 or more with the card on eBay and you’ll get $5 back, bringing the price down to $44.99.

NFL Design pop-up table tennis set

Do the football fans in your life feel cooped up during the winter months? A nice gift would be this folding ping pong table with the NFL logo of a team you know love it. The NFL Design pop-up table tennis set currently going for $164.99 from the NFL Shop. However, Amex offers give you $20 back when you spend $100 or more (up to twice) at that retailer. Final price: $144.99.

Obi-Wan Kenobi lightsaber

Star Wars is one of the most beloved movie series, so young fans will be delighted with a lightsaber complete with detachable handle (ready for battle). The Obi-Wan Kenobi lightsaber is available on ShopDisney.com for $34.99, but if you have a Bank of America card you’re entitled to 15 percent cash back (until $7.50 is reached) through the BankAmeriDeals program. That means you automatically get $5.24 off when you use your card, bringing the price down to $30.75.

LEGO Friends Mia’s Wildlife Rescue

Combine LEGOs with animals and adventure and you have toys that almost every child will be excited about. The list price for the LEGO Friends Mia’s Wildlife Rescue on Zully is currently $48.95 and since the online retailer has partnered with BankAmeriDeals, you get 10 percent cashback (until $10 cashback is reached), so the effective cost to you is $44.06.

Luxury painting set from Artists Loft Necessities

If you don’t know what to buy for a child, drawing supplies are usually a safe bet. The 106 piece luxury painting set from Artists Loft Necessities contains a huge range of pencils, paints and brushes, a few canvases and much more, all in one big impressive box. It’s currently $39.99 from Michaels, but if you have a Capital One card you may have access Capital One Offers. Use your card in store, in person, or online, and you’ll get 8 percent back as statement credit, bringing the price down to $36.79.

Hovertrax Prizma

While you might have a heart attack if the recipient starts using this device to roll around the neighborhood, they’ll be happy to open the box. The Hovertrax Prizma is a popular gift, but it’s an indulgence for $229.49 on QVC. To get a little out of the cost, Capital One Offers gives you 4 percent cash back as statement credit. The net price would then be about $220.

Rock N Roll electronic drum mat

Who’s ready to make some noise? Any child, that’s who! The Rock N Roll electronic drum mat is a touch-sensitive instrument with eight different drum sounds, drumsticks, built-in songs, a headset and a microphone. Right now you’ll get $63.99 back if you buy it from The Sharper Image, but if you use Capital One Offers to buy it, you’ll get 5 percent back as a statement credit. Last Tab: $60.79.

Keep your toy costs low all year round

With the number of additional costs involved, the holidays can be one of the most expensive times of the year. Respect your financial parameters by setting a budget for the amount you want to spend on toys and everything else this holiday season. Stick to your personal limit, not your lender’s.

Using the right credit card with a card-linked offer program can certainly keep costs down, but also make sure you manage the account so you don’t build up too much debt. As attractive as these offers may be, the interest added to rolled-over balances will erode their astonishing value.