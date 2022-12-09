Women’s volleyball season ends with 3-2 loss to Wisconsin in NCAA Regional





Next game: versus regional final 10-12-2022 | To be determined Dec 10 (Sat) / TBA against Regional final History MADISON, Wis. No. 11 Penn State fought back from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth set before falling 3-2 (25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 20-25, 15-8) to No. 2 Wisconsin in the regional semifinal of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament on Thursday at the UW Field House. The Nittany Lions, who competed in their 34e NCAA Regional, finished the season at 26-8 overall. They competed in their 42nd-a consecutive NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament to remain the only program in the nation to compete in the event each year. The Badgers increased their record to 28-3 with their 21st– straight win. They will play Pitt in the regional final on Saturday at the UW Field House. Penn State trailed 2–0 in the game before coming alive in the next two sets in front of a boisterous Madison crowd. The Lions trailed 21-18 in the third set before tying with a 3-0 run. The Badgers took a 22-21 lead, but the Lions responded with another 3-0 run, including a kill by Alexa Markly an ace through Gillian Grimes and a kill by Ali Holland . Kashauna Williams secured the 25-23 victory with a kill. Markley and Williams each had four kills in the set, while Cassie Kurschen contributed six kills. The fourth set wasn’t quite as close as Penn State took a 12-11 lead and never trailed en route to a 25-20 victory. The Lions had five aces in the set, including two apiece from Kuerschen and Selissa Elisa . Katy Clark hit .625 with six kills to lead the offensive charge. Penn State scored its first run in the fifth set on a Williams kill, but Wisconsin came back right away with a 6-0 run. At 7-3, the Lions would come close only four times. Williams led the Lions with 14 kills and was impressive defensively with five blocks, including three solo. Clark was right behind her with 13 kills on .296 hitting. Zoe Weatherington Made 11 kills while Ali Holland added eight. A strong service line performance kept Penn State in contention. The Lions had 10 aces in the game, led by Elisaia with four in addition to her 48 assists and seven digs. Grimes added three aces to her nine digs. Two Penn State players had double digits. Maddy Bilinovic led the team with 17. Kuerschen totaled 10. Blocks led Wisconsin to victory as the Badgers piled 23 that night. Caroline Crawford had twelve. Anna Smrek and Danielle Hart had eight each. Smrek also had 13 kills on .579 hitting. Thursday’s game has ended Katie Schumacher-Cawley first season as Penn State head coach. The Lions appeared in the AVCA Coaches Poll every week, even ranking No. 9 in the country. The 2022 Penn State women’s volleyball season will be presented by McLanahan’s.

