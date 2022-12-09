Fantasy Football Rankings Week 14: Sleepers, Starts, Sits | Donta Foreman, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Worst Christmas Carols and more

Not only are the fantasy football playoffs almost here, but so is Christmas. So in addition to our typical week 14 rankings, sleepers and start/sit advice, we have Christmas carols. In case you missed the last few years, I’ve done the Top 10 Best Christmas Songs, Best Christmas Cookies, Best Christmas TV Episodes, and Best Christmas Movies, all of which can be found here (#CheckTheLink). Let’s be a little naughty this year. Not so, as in naughty or nice, and do the Top 20 Worst Christmas Songs Ever!

2022 Week 14 Fantasy Football Lies

HEAD UP These are sleepers. They will not mimic my rankings 100%. This is chasing upwards and often involves more risk.

POSSIBLE START: Jared Goff, DET Goff comes from two nice games, which happen to be at home. Goff is better indoors, with 18 of his 19 touchdowns in (nine games). The last time he faced the Vikings, Goff had 277-1-1 for 13.9 fantasy points, and that was a game on the road. Goff is worth the risk at home in a nice game and with all his receivers healthy, even if I feel like I’m running into this mistake of a gamble again.

RUN BACK

POSSIBLE START: Donta Foreman, CAR Foreman sounds ready to go after being picked up bye bye for the Panthers and after posting 118, 118, 130 and 113 respectively in his four games with 15+ carries, there is good cause for excitement. The Seahawks can’t stop the run, remember Josh Jacobs in Week 12? and just let Cam Akers put up a 17-60-2 rush line. Foreman isn’t just a possible start, he’s a must start in Week 14. Chuba Hubbard is a deep flier game given this matchup if you’re needy.

HAIL MARIA BEGIN: Raheem Mostert, MIA Who knows what’s going on with Jeff Wilson and Mostert? Yes, the Dolphins fell behind quickly last week, but that’s not a complete excuse to remove Wilson from the game. Nevertheless, we have two reasons, both, but even more so because Mostert is in the game this week. The Chargers are also extremely vulnerable to running back attacks, but their offense is strong enough to keep pace with the Dolphins, or even surprise with an early lead. If week 13 is any indication, that would mean more Mostert, and a potential top 20 finish.

WIDE RECEIVER

POSSIBLE START: Zay Jones, JAX Jones had fantasy outputs of 10.8 and 20.0 in the two weeks before the Lions disappointment. He saw seven more goals last week, and the matchup with the Titans could help Jones recover. The Titans have given up the fourth most receptions (170), second most yards (2,308 yards) and most touchdowns (17) for wideouts this year.

POSSIBLE START: Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy, DEN If Sutton can play, he’s in line for a solid game, and if not, Jeudy can take a place in the Top 30 himself. The Chiefs are in the top 10 in allowing receptions and yards to wideouts, but the even bigger appeal is that they allowed the second most touchdowns, giving receivers a startable week even with mediocre yardage.

HAIL MARIA BEGIN: Van Jefferson, LAR The Raiders are available to the Rams, and while there’s almost nothing fun about this team anymore, Van Jefferson is a fine desperation game. He has a 19-11-136-2 reception line in the past four games. Okay, yeah, those yards are gross. However, this is a touchdown hope (and prayer and letter to Santa), which would position Jefferson for 10 points and a Top 30 finish.

TIGHT END

HAIL MARIA BEGIN: Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN Make the best jokes, but Okonkwo has combined 10-7-103 over the past two games, and hey, that’s good enough for TE16 (#BanTEOnlySpots). Even though the Jaguars only allow four touchdowns to tight ends on the year, the Jaguars allow the 13th most FPPG to tight ends, and their APA is eighth best for Week 14.

Worst Christmas songs

As mentioned in the intro (but in case you skipped all that) and in case you missed out over the past few years, I’ve put together the best Christmas songs, best Christmas cookies, best Christmas TV episodes and best Christmas movies, which you can find right here. all ( #CheckTheLink). This year we continue with the bad versions that started with Thanksgiving, it’s the worst Christmas songs ever, ranked!

All I want for Christmas are my two front teeth Is that Towlie from South Park? The tune is almost as unbearable as the voice and whistling teeth. I want a hippo for Christmas Peak annoying voice, tune and nonsensical lyrics. Do they know it’s Christmas You know why. Here We Go A wassailing Somehow a minute and 12 seconds feels like hours. Dominick the donkey If you like this we can’t be friends and I have Italian in my family so don’t come with that. Christmas shoes That’s what I want, a depressing Christmas song from a procrastinating guest. Mary did you know that Feels like a church song. Besides, we never hear from Mary. Grandma got run over by reindeer Prove Santa Claus is real by celebrating grandma being trampled by animals? Secure. Which child is this? What is this Christmas carol? Feels like a snooze fest from a wannabe Witcher ballad. Baby It’s Cold Outside More about tricking someone into sleeping over than anything Christmas related. Santa Baby Weird sexualized Christmas song that also makes the woman sound like a gold digger? The 50s were weird. Merry Christmas, the war is over So this is NOT Christmas. Sheesh. And the kids at the end could fill in for the spooky atmosphere in the hallway. That’s Christmas to me I don’t hate a cappella music, but this one is weird and doesn’t even feel Christmassy. The Chipmunk song Maybe a good Christmas season. Could be. Anything more and it causes a headache. Merry Christmas Repeatedly more annoying than a child saying, Hey look, hey look, hey, hey, hey, hey look! Little drummer I’m not sure what’s more annoying the infinite versions of this song or par-rum, pum-pum-pum. Angels we have heard in the heights Glorrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr. Ugh. And why do we care about Ex Chelsea’s Day-o? The first Christmas Long, slow, repetitive. not hate hate it, but like the Chipmunks, after hearing it once, I’m good for a month. Listen to the Herald Angels Sing This one really upsets people. not me hate classics (The Christmas Song is my all-time favorite), and Hear could make mine list because I sang it endlessly every year at school and played it as a kid, and I watch Charlie Brown’s Christmas about twice a year. Have a wonderful Christmas time Thanks again, Ryan George, for pointing out the hilarious absurdity.

Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmastime is about friends practicing witchcraft, but then someone walks in and they suddenly have to play it cool pic.twitter.com/0FscqecVzW Ryan George (@theryangeorge) December 11, 2019 And don’t forget the craziness of it Winter Wonderland and Frosty the snowmaneven though they are nice.

Feel free to list your most hated songs or favorites for fun. Give me all the holly, jolly fun!

Sidebar on Desmond Ridder news:

With Knight taking over in Atlanta, he has similar fantasy football potential to Tyler Huntley, but with a higher ceiling. If you don’t need Huntley, I’d pick up Knight instead, as Lamar Jackson would have to return. Here’s what I said about Knight before the NFL Draft.

+ Good eyes for manipulation and reading; good throws down and out; great immersive upper with strong pocket presence

Arm speed/slower mechanics result in defenders gaining time and passed passes; missing zipper for small window; questionable placement can lead to interceptions

= Knight has enough rushing potential to push him into high-end QB2 territory with lower ceiling-pass potential (more in the 4K, mid-20 TD range), similar to Russell Wilson when he ran more.

Week 14 Fantasy Football Projections

HEAD UP These may differ from my rankings, and my ranks are the order of the starting players outside the added context, such as Highest benefit needed even if risky. Also based on 4-point TDs for QB, 6-point rest and Half-PPR

Projections Download Link

Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings

HEAD UP

Updated regularly so check all the way to the lineups lock down.

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)