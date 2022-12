Diriyah Tennis Cup, Cameron Norrie Loss, Highlights, Results, Video

Nick Kyrgios has predicted it will be business as usual in the 2023 men’s Grand Slams, with veteran stars Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal continuing to dominate. The enigmatic Australian – who had boasted he was “the best player in the world” – was knocked out of the Diriyah Tennis Cup singles draw by Cameron Norrie – 10-6, 10-6 in two super tiebreak sets in Saudi Arabia. Kyrgios – who lost to Djokovic in this year’s Wimbledon final – was then asked by reporters in Riyadh if he thought there would be a new men’s Grand Slam champion next year. Watch Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniel Medvedev at the Diriyah Tennis Cup December 8-1 Ad-free streaming and live on Stan Sport Australia’s Nick Kyrgios during the first day of the Diriyah Tennis Cup. (Getty) “I’m going to say no,” said the 27-year-old. “Rafa will win the French Open, Djokovic will probably win Wimbledon – unless I stop him, so I don’t know. “Djokovic is so dominant that unless someone really takes his level to the next level at the Australian Open or US Open, I don’t see him losing. (Daniil) Medvedev might be able to beat him. READ MORE: World Cup death leads to ‘heartless’ reactions READ MORE: Former NRL ‘glamor boy’ now homeless in ‘sad fall’ READ MORE: Portugal responds to complaints about Ronaldo’s departure “Look, I’d love to win one, but realistically he’s so dominant.” His loss to Norrie – who also beat Stefanos Tsitsipas on the first day – means that Kyrgios will now focus on doubles for the rest of the tournament. “Obviously it wasn’t the result I wanted, but credit to Cam, he just played solid and I made a few too many mistakes – and in the tiebreaker format it’s always difficult,” said Kyrgios. “I’m not that upset about it. I feel like I’ve given the fans a little bit of Nick Kyrgios, which is okay, but hopefully the doubles will get a little better.” For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by click here Nick Kyrgios dons the red cap in a final act of defiance after the Wimbledon final

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwos.nine.com.au/tennis/nick-kyrgios-news-2022-diriyah-tennis-cup-cameron-norrie-loss-highlights-results-video/a2f1128b-513f-48b3-9888-7f9aed8a833e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos