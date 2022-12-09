MHH Roundtable: Quarter Point Control

The 2022-23 Colorado Avalanche plodded on and racked up some wins despite a long list of injuries in hopes of a strong rise this spring and into the playoffs, but has hit a bit of a wall with Nathan MacKinnon now headlining that group. Here are our thoughts on the season so far.

Besides the list of injuries, what has been the biggest surprise so far this season?

Eve: Alexandar Georgiev has been my biggest surprise of the year. When the news broke, he was scheduled to come to Colorado to replace him Stanley cup champion Darcy Kuemper, the hope was there. As we’ve seen in recent years, new goalkeepers have had a slow start with the Avs, but that was far from the case. No doubt he is a Vezina candidate with his .918 save percentage.

Adrian: I should help Evan with this. Georgiev has been a bright light in what has been a somewhat gloomy start to the season. If the Avalanche were healthy I would imagine his numbers would be improved and he is already a top ten goalkeeper in terms of saves beyond expectations. McFarland and Sakic did it again.

Jackie: I am very surprised that the prospects have been used so much so far. That’s because of the injuries, of course, but AHL veterans haven’t gotten the most attention they’ve had in years past. It’s hard not to wonder if the new Kevin McDonald AGM influences this change in attitude. It’s refreshing to see guys like Jean-Luc Foudy and Sampo Ranta get multiple games as both have shown well enough that they were worth giving an NHL shot at. Hopefully this new philosophy will continue because the organization desperately needs the internally created depth.

Jacob: Not sure if this is a surprise given Avs fans have been waiting for this breakaway for a while but Martin Kaut has looked like a bona fide top 9 striker this year and once the Avalanche get back the litany of injured players , he could be a force in the bottom six.

Ezra: The Defense Corps in general has not been as good as expected this year, but the group on the left has struggled particularly. Part of that is obviously injuries, but honestly this team needed more from Devon Toews, Sam Girard and especially Jacob MacDonald at the back. When he was healthy, Bowen Byram looked great at times, but his underlying stats weren’t good either.

With many players’ recovery timelines now several weeks away, who are you most looking forward to getting back into the lineup?

Eve: I can’t wait for Gabriel Landeskog to get out again. He’s been doing some skating and drills, but is a little way off from game action. Once he returns to the ice, it will be vital to return, not just gameplay-wise, but also on the bench and in the locker room. His leadership and support for his teammates, coaching staff and expertise he brings will give the Avs a ton of momentum for the second half of the season. He leads the new second line, helps the new faces in their new roles, plays a vital part in an already dominant power play and is a great guy to return to the lineup when the time is right.

Jackie: With Josh Manson out, this team really needs help at the back again, so I’d love to see Bowen Byram return soon. So much of how they create attacks starts with their exceptional defenders. I think getting Val Nichushkin back into the lineup will help a lot in so many areas and I’m really looking forward to his return as well.

Adrian: I’m here with Jackie and I’m really looking forward to the return of Valeri Nichushkin, who started the season at a blistering pace. Before getting injured, he was among the league’s top scorers and goalscorers, and looked especially good on the power play. Something the Avalanche desperately needs to rectify.

Jacob: We started writing this roundtable before Nathan Mackinnon’s injury, so that’s the easy answer, but since the qualifier for this question is that it’s now several weeks into the recovery timeline, disqualifies him from this question. I’m with Evan, this team desperately needs Gabriel Landeskogs leadership both on and off the ice. With all the new faces coming in and out of the lineup, the team is really missing its permanent presence there.

Ezra: Just a few NHL instances right now, to be honest. Whoever it is, it can’t come back soon enough! But I will say, Bowen Byram looked like he was on the verge of a monster breakout when he got hurt, and I can’t wait to see if he can pick up where he left off.

The silver lining for all injuries is the performance of several prospects in the NHL. Which call was the most interesting?

Eve: I’m glad to see Jacob MacDonald getting a lot of time in the back. While he is far from the most star-studded name in the NHL and has past experience, I think the experience he brings has played an important role on defense. Working with a veteran like Erik Johnson will only help his toolkit if he becomes a regular in the lineup. While he only has an assist to his credit, his work on defense has helped the Avs win some close games, but he’s also had some down times lately that he’ll hopefully turn around.

Adrian: I sort of answer this question, but not really. To start the season, the chatter was Compher of Newhook at 2C. That convo is on the back burner with so many injuries, but with injuries and calls a guy like Newhook will now take a look at Rantanen. I hope this leads to an increase in his production and confidence.

Jackie: Jean-Luc Foudy’s speed, creativity and tenacity jumped off the ice as soon as he made his NHL debut. It looks like he could really help this team sooner rather than later, despite being only 20 years old and hopefully getting more NHL looks, especially in this injury crisis.

Jacob: I agree with Jackie that Foudy has been a very pleasant surprise this year, but in the interest of expressing a range of opinions, I’m going with Andreas Englund. He’s only played in six games this year, so there’s not much to go on, but compared to how much the lower half of the Avalanche striker has struggled, Englund’s semi-steadiness is impressive. He’s only turned the puck twice in about 66 minutes of play and posted a 47% Corsi for 5-on-5, which is a number you’re only too happy to get from your 9th defender.

Ezra: Foudy and Englund were also my first thoughts, but I came to the latter, so I’ll take Martin Kaut. He doesn’t excel in high end skill and he doesn’t play the high intensity pre-check game that Coach Bednar likes in his bottom 6 group so I’m still not convinced he’s right for him in Colorado in the long run , but I like the clever little plays that Kaut makes all over the place. ice. His league level has also been much more consistent than in his previous call-ups, and my guess is that he won’t play another game for the Eagles this season – he could become a trade chip rather than a roster lockout.

How do you see the Central Division battle going for the rest of the season?

Eve: It will be a battle between the Avs and the Dallas stars. They won’t slow down anytime soon, and with a guy on pace to break 100+ points in Jason Robertson, they’ll keep fighting. In the back, a young and rising star in Miro Heiskanen continues to thrive in his own development. Behind him, Jake Oettinger proved his 72-save effort in Game 7 against the Calgary flames last year was no fluke and silenced the opposition. Should they lose one of those guys, it will be a one horse race for the Avs. The Stars will no doubt keep things interesting from here through April, though. However, the big question is whether the Avalanche can return to health if they actually get back to the top of the division. I’m pretty concerned about that if you ask me.

Adrian: I imagine the truth of the matter is that the Central Division crown can’t really be talked about until the Avalanche is back to health. Plus, every win with such an understaffed roster makes the Avs all the more threatening late in the season with a healthy group.

Jackie: The Winnipeg Jets have done a good job of building a cushion and will likely continue to talk with Dallas all season long. Now with injuries affecting Colorado’s game, they could battle with the Minnesota Wildlife and unfortunately I can’t St Louis Blues or.

Jacob: Barring a huge avalanche run once they are healthy, the race should be wide open all year. The Colorado injury bug has opened the door for everyone in the division, and Dallas, Winnipeg and Minnesota are unlikely to go anywhere. Add to that the doormats of the Arizona, Chicago, and possibly St. Louis divisions, if they decide to blow it up, will provide easy points for Central Division teams all year long, and it will be very difficult for the Avs will be to run away with it. . Three of their last nine games are against Dallas, Minnesota and Winnipeg, so I wouldn’t expect the division to be decided anytime before then.

Ezra: Minnesota looks toasty, so I think it will be Dallas fighting off Winnipeg for first place while the husks of Colorado and St. Louis battle it out for third. St Louis isn’t waiting to get half of its roster back though, so the Avs should win that battle handily once they’re healthy and likely catch the Jets and maybe even the Stars by the end of the season.