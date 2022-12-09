Polands Majchrzak says he failed drug test





Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak said he failed a drug test, adding that he was not knowingly taking a banned substance and that the news came as the biggest shock. The 77th-ranked Majchrzak, who won the Challenger Tour event in Busan, South Korea in October and reached the semifinals of an ATP 250 event in Pune, India earlier this year, gave no further details about the banned substance. The ITIA said Friday that Majchrzak provided samples from tournaments in Sofia in September and Japan and Seoul in October that were found to contain three banned substances (SARM S-22, LGD-4033 and PPAR agonists). I have incredibly sad and difficult news to share with everyone. I tested positive at anti-doping controls in October and November 2022, Majchrzak wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. First, I have never, ever knowingly used a banned substance. At this point I have no idea what happened and this is the biggest shock. I have embarked on the hardest fight of my life – the fight to prove my innocence and return to the sport I love. The ITIA said the player can request that their B samples be analyzed to see if they confirm the A sample’s findings. While he is provisionally suspended, he is not eligible to compete or participate in sanctioned tennis events organized by the sport’s governing bodies, the ITIA said.

