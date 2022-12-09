No. 17 Wrestling set for Princeton Sunday





PISCATWAY, NJ The longest-running series in the program’s history gets another episode, as No. 17 Rutgers wrestles (5-1, 0-0) Sunday at the Jadwin Gymnasium against Princeton (0-3, 0-0). The dual starts at 2PM ET and will air on both ESPN+ and NBC Sports Philadelphia. This will be the 85th meeting between the two schools in a series dating back to the Scarlet Knights’ first varsity season in 1930-31. RU leads the all-time series with Princeton, 45-34-5, including a 24-13 victory over the Tigers in the teams’ most recent meeting last season at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Rutgers had won 23 straight games prior to Princeton’s 18-15 victory on February 23, 2020. Rankings Intermat/FloWrestling 125: 2/2 Patrick Glory (5-0) 133: Sean Pierson (1-5) 141: Danny Coles (0-3) 149: Rocco Camillaci (4-5) 157: 1/1 Quincy Monday (2-0) 165: Blaine Bergey (5-3) 174: Kole Mulhauser (4-1) 184: Nate Dugan (5-3) 197: 16/20 Luke Stout (5-2) HWT: Matt Cover (3-2) -OR- Travis Stefanik (2-2) -OR- Sebastian Garibaldi (2-1) Rankings Intermat/FloWrestling Rutgers defeated both No. 21 Penn (19-12) and Drexel (26-13) as part of the Garden State Grapple at the Prudential Center in his final timeout on Sunday. The victory over the Quakers marked the Scarlet Knights’ first win against a ranked foe this season. Seven starters are ranked by Intermat this week, including three in the top 15 – No. 8 Sammy Alvarez (141), no. 11 Joe Heilman (133) and No. 14 Brian Soldano (184).

Heilmann grabbed Rutgers’ biggest individual win of the season, using a last-second takedown for a come-from-behind 3–2 victory over Penn’s then-No. 10 Michael Colaiocco. Heilmann leads the team with three wins this season.

No. 23 Boone McDermott (HWT) is 8-0 to open the season, pinning Drexel’s Dietrich in 13 seconds in his final timeout. McDermott co-leads the team with three cones this season.

Head coach Scott Goodale picked up his 200th career win as a head coach when RU defeated Clarion in the season opener. Goodale, the program’s all-time leader, has racked up 204 wins during his 16-year tenure on “On the Banks.” Princeton also competed in the Garden State Grapple this past weekend, losing to both No. 11 Wisconsin (38-3) and Michigan State (21-15) at the Prudential Center.

The Tigers return two national finalists from a season ahead of Patrick Glory (125) and Quincy Monday (157). According to Intermat, Monday ranks No. 1 in his weight class, while Glory ranks No. 2 behind Spencer Lee of Iowa.

Along with Glory and Monday, No. 16 Luke Stout (197) is ahead of Sunday’s dual.

Rutgers won last year’s game, 24-13, on February 18, 2022 at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Scarlet Knights delivered a 7-3 game split against the Tigers, including wins by current student-athletes Joseph Oliveri (133), Connor O’Neill (174), John Poznanski (184) and Boone McDermott (HWT). Rutgers will get a few weeks off before competing in the 2022 Ken Kraft Midlands Championships December 29-30 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scarletknights.com/news/2022/12/9/no-17-wrestling-set-for-princeton-sunday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos