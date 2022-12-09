Nichushkin can return tomorrow; Lehkonen has a concussion





It’s been weeks since the Avalanche had a healthy roster, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Val Nichushkin, who underwent ankle surgery at the end of October, will return to the lineup tomorrow. Coach Bednar told us today “there’s a chance he can play tomorrow.” Nichushkin skated alone until yesterday when he finally joined the team for practice. Today he took some physical beatings, so it seems very likely that he could return. Darren Helm skated in a contactless jersey, has also skated with the team for the past two days. Helm underwent nuclear surgery and struggled to return to the team this year. But he made huge strides over the past week as he went from light skating to aggressive skating. Bednar opened the conference today by saying, “Lehkonen is close by. He follows a protocol. He should get close. He’s getting better. He doesn’t seem to have any problems at the moment.” When we asked if that was a concussion, Bednar shook his head yes for all of us. The concussion occurred last Saturday during the first game in Boston. We can probably total expect seven to ten days Arthur Lehkonen be out, but that could also be longer. on Martin Kaut sent down Bednar said: “we’re sending him down because some of the other guys I like what they’re doing more than what I’ve seen of him recently. And he has his message and I’m not going to share it with you (laughs). Martin Kaut played some good games for us. He played 18 games, okay? And I’ll give you this as an example, but out of those 18 games, we saw some really good plays from him from a small fraction of the games. And there are maybe some of the guys who are here and here playing Cogliano, O’Connor-is, once they find that game, it’s very small fluctuations from there. He wasn’t consistent in his game, that’s what he actually said. I honestly don’t think we’ll be seeing Kaut again for a while.

