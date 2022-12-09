Three Nittany Lions honored as Walter Camp All-Americans





8-12-2022 20:57:00 Fashanu, King, Porter recognized as All-Americans by the Walter Camp Football Foundation Dear Fashanu

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State sophomore forward Dear Fashanu sophomore cornerback Kalen King and redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. all were recognized as second-team All-American selections by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday. Fashanu, King and Porter are Penn State’s 182nd, 183rd and 184th All-America selections among NCAA recognized outlets. Penn State has had an All-American in 50 of the past 56 years. In the James Franklin era, Penn State has 17 All-Americans. Dear Fashanu So. OL 6-6 308 Waldorf, Md. Gonzaga College Selected second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and third-team All-Big Ten by the media.

Fashanu has appeared in 17 career games and made 10 starts at left tackle.

Made eight starts at left tackle this season.

Fashanu has not allowed a sack on 299 pass-blocking snaps this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, he has yet to be penalized for 542 offensive snaps this season.

On the year, only seven total press has allowed 299 pass blocking snaps.

On 50 pass blocking snaps against Ohio State, no pressure allowed.

No pressure allowed on 49 pass attempts in the season-opening win at Purdue.

Now allows a single press on 38 pass-blocking snaps in Michigan.

The Nittany Lions did not allow sacks against Auburn, Northwestern, Minnesota or Maryland. The four games without a sack are the most for Penn State since 2011 (five games).

The Nittany Lions have reached 200 rushing yards in five games this season (Ohio, 234; Auburn, 245; Northwestern, 220; Maryland, 249; Rutgers, 237).

Penn State’s offensive line helped Nicholas Singleton to three 100-yard rushing games and three games with multiple rushing touchdowns and assists Kaytron Allen to earn two 100-yard games and two multi-touchdown games. Kalen King So. CB 5-11 189 Detroit, Michigan Cass Tech Third-team All-Big Ten tab by the coaches and media.

Named third-team All-American by Pro Football Focus.

Started eight games at cornerback this season.

King ranks second in the nation with 18 pass breakups. He also has two interceptions.

He also has 27 tackles, including three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble to recover.

According to Pro Football Focus, he is the No. 3 rated cover corner in the country and second among Power Five players.

King allows a 44.7 completion rate when targeted, according to Coaches By The Numbers.

The sophomore broke a career-high five passes and picked up his second interception of the season against Michigan State. He added a tackle for a loss.

King forced and recovered a fumble against Central Michigan, his second career forced fumble and first recovery. He also broke four passes.

King recorded his first career interception in Indiana.

He had two pass breakups against Maryland.

King recorded a solo tackle for loss in the third quarter at Michigan and recorded a solo tackle for loss, plus a pass breakup, vs. Ohio State. Joey Porter Jr. R Jr. CB 6-2 194 Bakersfield, California North Allegheny (Pa.) Named a first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media.

Selected Second Team All-America by CBS Sports.

Porter played in 34 career games with the Nittany Lions and made 30 starts.

Was a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches in 2021 and by the media in 2020.

Accumulated 114 tackles (87 solo), two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble to recover, an interception, and 20 pass breakups as a Nittany Lion.

He is a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award and Jim Thorpe Award.

In man marking, Porter has allowed just 9 catches in 26 targets (34.6%) and 70 yards.

Porter allows a 42.3 completion rate when aimed.

Porter Jr. is tied for 24th in the country with 11 breakups.

Porter achieved a career-high six-pass breakup against Purdue, earning Bednarik Award National Player of the Week honors.

Porter’s six pass breakups against the Boilermakers set a school record and tied a Big Ten single-game record. He tied Jourdan Lewis of Michigan (vs. Michigan State, 2015) and Michael Carter of Minnesota (vs. Purdue, 2012).

Porter’s six pass breakups are the most tied in one game for an FBS player since Houston’s William Jackson III had seven against Temple in 2015.

He made a team-high eight tackles and recovered a fumble against the Boilermakers.

He recorded five tackles and three pass breakups against Central Michigan.

Porter had one pass breakup in each game against Northwestern and Minnesota. Walter Camp, “The Father of American Football,” first selected an All-America team in 1889. The former Yale University athlete and coach is credited with developing play of scrimmage, setplays, the numerical assessment of goals and attempts and limiting play to eleven men per side. The Walter Camp Football Foundation was founded in 1967 in New Haven. Penn State Football honored as All-Americans by NCAA-recognized media outlets

This Fashanu: Walter Kamp (2nd)

Kalen King : Walter Kamp (2nd)

Joey Porter Jr. : Walter Kamp (2nd) No. 11 Penn State returns to the Rose Bowl Game for the first time since the 2016 season when the Nittany Lions take on Pac-12 foe No. 8 Utah on Monday, January 2 at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The Nittany Lions had 23 All-Big Ten selections, including 10 on offense, 10 on defense, and three on special teams. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU.

