Cricket Australia is furious over losing control of the David Warner saga





Australian Cricketers Association chief Todd Greenberg said on Friday that David Warner had no choice but to withdraw his appeal on the leadership ban and that Cricket Australia had lost control. Warner this week withdrew his bid to undo a lifetime captaincy imposed following the infamous 2018 ball tampering scandal, furious that an independent review panel wanted it made public. The batsman said he was concerned for the well-being of his family and the Australian team should they have to relive those traumatic times in the media. Greenberg said it should never have come to this. When Cricket Australia outsourced the assessment, I think they lost control of that process, he said SEN sports radio. Why the panel decided the matter should be a public hearing after both CA and David agreed to keep the matter private is beyond me, and I think it lacks a real level of common sense. The trial became far removed from the one David agreed to participate in, which is why I don’t think David had much of a choice in doing what he did. Greenberg added that the ACA was incredibly frustrated. Not just for David, for his teammates who I know are very annoyed by this process that was allowed to drag into the middle of the testing summer. Warner was cast as the main villain in the so-called Sandpaper gate scandal during a test in Cape Town after conspiring with then skipper Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft to illegally alter the surface of the ball. Also read | Australia’s Warner hints at Test retirement after Ashes 2023 He was suspended for a year and banned from any leadership role for life. Warners manager James Erskine added fuel to the fire on Thursday, telling the same broadcaster it was naive to think more people didn’t know what was going on. He also claimed that the players were given permission to tamper with the ball by two unnamed executives some 16 months before the Cape Town incident. The truth will come out, let me tell you, Erskine said.

