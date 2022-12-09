Revisiting my preseason predictions for Michigan State football

The season in Michigan States did not go as expected.

The same can be said for my annual preseason forecasts.

A year after capping an 11-win season with a Peach Bowl win, the Spartans stumbled to a 5-7 record and will miss a bowl game for the second time in three years.

It is now time to look back at my 10 preseason predictions for Michigan State and see how wrong I was.

Prediction: Payton Thorne surpasses 3,500 passing yards to set school record

Verdict: Wrong

In his first season as a starter, Thorne threw for 3,233 yards last year, a single-season program record of 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games. While his completion percentage improved from 60.3 last season to 62.5 this year, his passing yards (2,679) and touchdowns (19) declined while also throwing 11 picks in 12 games. Thorne battled inconsistency and losing Kenneth Walker III with an anemic strike changed the way opponents defended the Spartans and put more pressure on the quarterback.

Prediction: Jarek Broussard and Jalen Berger rush over 1,500 yards

Verdict: Wrong

While the two declining off-season transfer additions had a solid start with wins against Western Michigan and Akron, the run game was almost non-existent for most of the season. Broussard and Berger combined for 981 yards on the ground and Michigan State averaged just 113.0 rushing yards per game, which is 112th in the nation. Berger led the team with 148 carries for 683 yards and six touchdowns, while Broussard had 63 rushes for 298 yards and three scores. Elijah Collins got playing time over Broussard late in the season, finishing with 70 carries for 318 yards and six touchdowns. As a team, Michigan State finished with 1,356 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 361 carries. A year ago, Walker single-handedly posted 263 rushes for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns in the same number of games.

10 reasons why Michigan State went from 11-2 to a losing record

Prediction: Jayden Reed finishes top five in program history for receiving yards and touchdown catches

Verdict: Wrong

A season after posting career highs with 59 receptions for 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns, Reed’s numbers took a dive. He missed a game and a half this fall due to injury and had 55 catches for 636 yards and five touchdowns. In three seasons with the Spartans, Reed ranks 12th in program history in receiving yards (2,069) and tied for seventh in touchdown catches (18). He accepted a Senior Bowl invite and declared for the NFL draft.

Prediction: Every new transfer starts this season

Verdict: Right

Michigan State added eight scholarship transfers in the offseason, along with Ben Patton closing one transfer. Berger started 11 games, as did cornerback Ameer Speed, while linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon (eight games), tight end Daniel Barker (six), linebacker Aaron Brule (two), Broussard (one), defensive end Khris Bogle (one) and right guard Brian Greene (one) all started as well. Patton took over as the starting placekicker midway through the season.

Prediction: WR Germie Bernard makes the most impression among true freshmen

Verdict: Right

While arguments can be made for a few others (defensive backs Jaden Mangham and Dillon Tatum, defensive end Zion Young, and kicker Jack Stone), Bernard is the way to go. His first career reception was a 44-yard touchdown catch in the season opener against Western Michigan and he had a 27-yard touchdown catch in a loss to Minnesota. Bernard finished the season with seven receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns, one rush for three yards, and six kickoff returns for 119 yards. He was one of three true freshmen to appear in all 12 games, making one start.

Prediction: Pass defense improves to finish in the top half of the country

Verdict: Wrong

Michigan State ranked last in the nation in passing yards allowed in 2021 with 324.8 per game. The Spartans gave up 237.9 passing yards per game this season, which is 87th out of 131 teams. They were fired by teams with strong passing offenses (Washington and Ohio State), rank 124th in the nation in team passing efficiency defense (up from 85th last year), and had only two interceptions, which is the last in the nation. Loop defense was down significantly from a year earlier and teams were not forced to pass as often.

Prediction: Fewer sacks but overall better pass rush

Verdict: Right and wrong

After finishing tied for ninth in the nation in sacks with 42 last year, Michigan State had 29, which is tied for 42nd. That drop came with far fewer pass rush opportunities as opponents attempted 579 throws in 2021 against 360 this year. With a pair of new defensive assistants (pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan and defensive line coach Marco Coleman) there was a strong start as the Spartans had 12 sacks in the first two games combined and Windmon had 5.5 while at defensive end. However, the Spartans only had two sacks in the next four games combined with all losses. Windmon, who moved to linebacker in the seventh game of the season, was not sacked after Week 2 and was suspended for the final four games. Brule and defensive tackle Simeon Barrow placed second on the team with four sacks each. There was some late life in the pass rush with three sacks in each of the last four games, despite a defense badly understaffed due to injuries and suspensions.

At 5-7, where do Mel Tucker and Michigan State go from here?

Prediction: Kicking competition engulfs in Big Ten play

Verdict: Right

Stone, the only stock exchange kicker on the roster, started the season as the starting placekicker. He went 1-for-3 on field goals scored from 43 yards and one blocked through the first five games before Patton took over. Patton struggled, including missing a 22-yard effort when time expired due to a double overtime loss to Indiana, and finished the season 4-for-8. Stone made a 51-yard effort in a loss at Penn State in the regular season finale and coach Mel Tucker said Stephen Rusnak, who walked on, would have fielded shorter field goals that game. Stone, who entered the transfer portal this week, and Patton both finished 15-for-16 on extra points.

Prediction: Offensive lines struggle when depth is really tested

Verdict: Wrong

Was it a great season for Michigan State’s offensive line? No. Was there a significant drop-off when starters were out? No. The Spartans struggled to get the ball for most of the year, but some of their best productions came late in the season when they fell short up front. Left tackle Jarrett Horst missed the last four games and Brandon Baldwin stepped up in that spot. Right guard Matt Carrick was out for the last three games and Greene, the backup, missed the last two games as redshirt Geno VanDeMark took over and redshirt freshman guard Kevin Wigenton was credited with 10 offensive shots this season.

Prediction: Two Big Ten losses before November doom conference title hopes

Verdict: Wrong

I would have been correct if the prediction was two Big Ten losses on October 1, as the Spartans dropped their first two conference games. They lost four Big Ten games before November and were out of the running in the East Division from the jump in a disappointing season.

Latest Predictions:

File: 9-3

Verdict: Not even close.

wins: Western Michigan, Akron, Washington, Minnesota, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, Rutgers, and Indiana

Verdict: 4/9. Michigan State lost to Washington, Minnesota, Maryland and Michigan by double digits, blowing a 17-point lead in the second half against Indiana when a win would have led to a bowl game.

Losses: Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State

Verdict: 2/3. After being eliminated by Ohio State, Michigan State defeated Wisconsin in double overtime to break a four-game skid. A 19-point loss at Penn State ended the season.

Attacking Player Breakout: Keon Coleman, WR

Verdict: Right

Coleman showed flashes of his talent as he posted seven catches for 50 yards and a touchdown like a true freshman in 2021. He took a big step this fall as he used his size and athleticism to lead the team with 58 catches for 798 yards and seven touchdowns.

Breakout Defending Player: Ameer Speed, CB

Verdict: Wrong

A graduate transfer from Georgia, Speed ​​took over the biggest role of his career, but didn’t have a standout season. Windmon was very prolific at UNLV before joining Michigan State, so he doesn’t really fit the breakaway category. Linebacker Ben VanSumeren could be the pick here after taking a huge step up from last season in game time and production, but I’m going for safety Kendell Brooks who stepped up amid injuries. The former Division II transfer went from playing mostly on special teams last season to recording 100 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss, three forced fumbles and three pass breakups, while making 10 starts in 11 games in his last season of eligibility.

Related Michigan State Football Stories:

Michigan States Bryce Baringer, Cal Haladay earn All-Big Ten honors from AP

True Michigan state freshman tracker: Eight redshirts have been burned this season

Michigan State RB Jarek Broussard declares for NFL draft

Michigan State DE Chase Carter enters the transfer portal

Michigan State DL’s Dashaun Mallory, Jalen Hunt enter the transfer portal