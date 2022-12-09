Tennis said goodbye to Roger Federer and hello to Carlos Alcaraz





Right after Brandon Nakashima won the ATP’s Next Gen Finals, a year-end championship for eight elite players aged 21 and under, in Milan last month, he headed to London for a vacation with his girlfriend. Walking through the Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park, with its glowing fairy lights, Nakashima21, realized that he too had broken new ground in 2022. It was definitely a very interesting year, said Nakashima, who won his first ATP title in September in his hometown of San Diego and finished the season in the top 50 for the first time. A year ago I mainly played [low-level] Challenger tournaments and now I’m one of the standout new players stepping up to challenge the older guys. That’s pretty exciting.

Interesting. Exciting. Melodramatic. Breathtaking. All applicable descriptions of the 2022 professional tennis season for men and women. With the emergence of Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz and the tearful departures of Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Ashleigh Barty, it’s hard to remember a year like this in the sport.

When the season started in Australia in January, Covid was still a big problem. Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, whose steadfast refusal to get vaccinated for Covid-19 polarized fans worldwide, was detained at Melbourne airport for hours and then locked up in an immigration detention hotel. He was eventually sent home just as the tournament started. While Federer nursed his ailing knee in Switzerland, Rafael Nadal, who had not won a major since the 2020 French Open, defeated Daniil Medvedev for the men’s title to capture his 21st major championship, breaking a tie between Federer and Djokovic. Nadal, who turned 36 in June, won his first 21 games of the year before eventually losing to Taylor Fritz in the final in Indian Wells in March. He then added a 22nd major by winning his 14th French Open. With much of the early season drama on the men’s side, Barty, the world No. 1 and reigning Wimbledon champion, cruised through the women’s Australian Open to become the first Australian woman to win the title since 1978.

Less than two months later, she announced her retirement, paving the way for Swiatek to become No. 1. Swiatek wasted no time in proving her worth, winning 37 consecutive matches from late February to early July to claim her second French and first American Opens. I had times when I wasn’t as motivated, Swiatek said at the year-end WTA Finals, where she lost in the semifinals to Aryna Sabalenka, who finished the year ranked No. 5. I accept that I don’t always feel 100 percent feel motivated. . But when I go out on track it’s still the same, I always want to win.

If Swiatek’s rise seemed lightning fast, it was nothing compared to Alcaraz’s. Still a teenager, Alcaraz started the 2022 season ranked No. 32 and finished it as the youngest year-end No. 1, at 19 years old. It was the first time since 2003 that someone other than Djokovic, Federer, Nadal or Andy Murray finished the season at the top of the ATP rankings. In all, Alcaraz won five titles, including Masters 1000s in Miami and Madrid, where he upset three of the world’s top four players: Nadal, Djokovic and Alexander Zverev. This has been a truly dizzying season, former world No. 1 Jim Courier said over the phone last month. It’s hard to look at the two No. 1s and not be amazed. Iga grabbed the cloak and wouldn’t let go. And Alcaraz, who we expected to be great, did it way ahead of schedule. There really were three legitimate No. 1s for the men this year, Courier added. Carlos deserved it on points, but Novak was incredible because despite not playing for half a year, he didn’t suffer the emotional strain of dropping out. But at the end of the day I rate number 1 on the majors and given that Rafa won two I would think most people would prefer his year.

There were plenty of other breakout performances. Casper Ruud reached two major finals, losing to Nadal at the French Open and Alcaraz at the US Open. He was also the runner-up to Djokovic at the ATP Finals. Holger rune, 19, went from relative obscurity to conquering 19 of his last 21 matches, including a victory over Djokovic in the final of the Paris Masters. Fritz won in Indian Wells and took Nadal to five sets in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Frances Tiafoe defeated Nadal and Andrey Rublev before falling to Alcaraz in five exuberant sets in the US Open semifinals. And Nick Kyrgios finally reached his first major final at Wimbledon.

Elena Rybakina earned her first major at Wimbledon, while Ons Jabeur delighted fans by reaching back-to-back finals at Wimbledon and the US Open. Coco Gauff reached the final at the French Open, making her at age 18 the youngest woman since 2007 to finish the year in the top 10. Jessica Pegula won the WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara and finished the season ranked No. 3. And Caroline Garcia, who started the year ranked No. 74 and is considering retirement, stormed back to win four titles, including the WTA Finals, and finish as number 1. 4. The year-end rankings might have looked different if the out-of-court drama hadn’t intervened. Djokovic was banned from two of the four majors, but he still managed to win five of the eleven tournaments he participated in. He was 42-7 on the season. Russian and Belarusian players, including Medvedev, Rublev, Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka, were banned from all UK tournaments due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, prompting both the ATP and WTA to withdraw ranking points from Wimbledon, which skewed the ranking system.

Team competitions flourished in 2022. Switzerland, led by Belinda Bencic, Jil Teichmann and Viktorija Golubic, won its first Billie Jean King Cup. And Canada, led by Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, started the year by winning the ATP Cup and ended by winning the country’s first Davis Cup. This year there were ups and downs. Dominic Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion, returned after nearly a year due to a wrist injury. Zverev suffered an ankle injury at the French Open and did not feature for the rest of the season. And former No. 1 Simona Halep was suspended after the US Open when she failed a drug test.

There were tears and cheers as Serena Williams, who announced her retirement from the US Open, won two star-studded night matches there, including a victory over second-seeded Anett Kontaveit. Williams lost to Ajla Tomljanovic, but the 23-time major winner hinted at a possible return before leaving Arthur Ashe Stadium. But by far the most heartbreaking moment of the year was Federer, who played his last professional game at the Laver Cup in London in September alongside Nadal, his old rival and friend. With tears and hugs, Federer ended a 24-year career with 20 majors: eight at Wimbledon and six Australian, five American and one French Open. Someone I’ve admired, who I’ve emulated and also shared many great things on and off the field has gone, Nadal said of his post-game display of emotion in an interview with Reuters. You know you won’t experience that again, and part of my life has stayed with him. It was also the emotion of saying goodbye to someone who has been so important to our sport. The future of the sport now rests in the youthful hands of Alcaraz, Swiatek, Gauff, Rune and Ruud. But even Nakashima knows there will never be another Federer. I grew up watching him on TV and idolizing him, Nakashima, who still has Federer and Nadal posters on his bedroom wall, said by phone last month. Unfortunately I never got to meet him. But if I did, I would just thank him for everything he’s done for our sport.

