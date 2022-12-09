Coyotes loan Dylan Guenther to Hockey Canada to compete in the World Junior Championship

As PHNX Sports speculated it was likely to happen, the Coyotes have officially loaned Dylan Guenther to Hockey Canada for the IIHF World Junior Championship, the team announced Thursday. Guenther left the team right after playing against the Oilers in his hometown of Edmonton on Wednesday; a game that capped the Coyotes NHL record 14 games.

“You like to see your prospects under fire, whether that’s playing for a national championship in college, or playing for a Junior Memorial Cup, or playing in international competitions,” said Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong. “You like to see them in those pressure situations because you learn a lot about them and they really grow from it.

“We had it in St. Louis with Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou. When those guys went to the Junior World Championship, it really made a difference to them. It adds confidence, but not only that, it puts them in situations where they are competing for a championship. We are trying to grow our team into a championship team, but at the moment we are not going to play for a championship. So we have a chance to put pressure on Dylan, in which he plays for his country for a month and has a chance to win a championship. We want him to add that to his experience and his knowledge base of how to play in those situations.

On Monday, Hockey Canada announced the 29 players who had earned an invite to Canada’s junior national team selection camp, which will take place December 9-12 at the Avenir Center in Moncton. Guenther’s name was not on the list, but players like Guenther, Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright and LA Kings prospect Brandt Clarke were widely expected to be added, and Scott Salmond, Hockey Canada’s senior vice president of hockey operations, confirmed that there is still room to add players to the roster.

Squad Camp includes practices and two games against the U SPORTS (Canadian University) all-stars on December 11 and 12. Canada will announce its final roster on December 12. The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships will run from December 26 to January 5 in Halifax and Moncton.

“Dylan was unable to play in the first World Juniors due to COVID, or the second due to an injury that occurred during the season, so this gives him one last chance to play,” Armstrong said.

Guenther played 21 of the Coyotes’ 24 games this season. Once he played his 10th gamethis meant he gained an official year of professional experience and began the first season of his entry-level contract, paying a base salary of $832,500 with a $92,500 signing bonus.

Under CBA rules, he needs three seasons of pro experience to become a restricted free agent upon expiration of his entry-level deal (as opposed to a 10.2c FA) and he needs four to earn arbitration rights.

Once he has played 40 games on the active roster (no games played), he will have accrued one season for unrestricted free agent status and will need a total of seven, possibly by age 26. If he gets injured while still on the active roster, those missed games will still count towards the 40.

The Coyotes can still delay when Guenther achieves unrestricted free pick by limiting the number of games he is on the active roster to less than 40 this season. With his participation in the World Junior Championships, there is an outside chance that this could happen.

Assuming Canada runs to the medal round, Guenther will miss 14 Coyotes games during the event, and probably at least an extra game or two to get some rest after the tournament.

The Coyotes also have the option of sending Guenther to the AHL’s Tucson for a two-week conditioning period when he returns, which could gobble up an additional nine or ten games and bring the Coyotes close to the season’s 50-game mark.

Finally, the Coyotes could choose to return Guenther to the WHL to allow him to play meaningful games late in the season and gain the experience of another run to a WHL title and possibly a Memorial Cup berth. Guenther’s contract rights would be a hot commodity in the WHL. The rebuilding Edmonton Oil Kings, who as of Wednesday had the worst winning percentage in the WHL, would be happy to trade Guenthers’ rights for a contender to jump-start their rebuilding with assets acquired. Kamloops and Winnipeg are among the teams believed to have an interest in acquiring Guenther’s rights.

However, a return to the WHL seems unlikely. The WHL trade deadline is January 10, five days after the gold medal game at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships, and WJC players cannot be traded during the event. The most likely scenario is that Guenther returns to the Coyotes at some point after the WJC and plays out the season, perhaps getting some games off to manage his schedule since he’s not used to playing such a long season.

Guenther has three goals and 11 points this season with the Coyotes, who were ranked 10th among NHL rookies. All three of his goals and five of his points came from power play.

After Wednesday’s game, Guenther stayed with his family in Edmonton. He will report to Canada’s selection camp on Friday.

Top photo by Dylan Guenther via Getty Images

