Tennis Premier League, Season 4: Hyderabad Strikers win 43-37 against Delhi Binnys Brigade to top the table





Switzerland’s Conny Perrin made a difference as she helped Hyderabad Strikers reach the top of the table with a 43-37 victory over Delhi Binnys Brigade in the Tennis Premier League at Balewadi Stadium on Friday. Ranked 134 in 2018, Conny, 31, won her singles match against Sowjanya Bavisetti 12-8 and teamed up with Sriram Balaji for a similar 12-8 win over Siddhant Banthia and Sowjanya. Niki Poonacha was held 10-10 by Mohamed Dougaz. In the final men’s doubles, Poonacha and Balaji lost 9-11 to Banthia and Dougaz. Thus, Hyderabad rose to the top with 130 points. Bangalore Spartans were held 40-40 by hosts Pune Jaguars meaning the team slipped from the top with a total of 128 points. Mumbai Leon Army stayed comfortably in the race for the semi-finals as it defeated Chennai Stallions 43-37, with Valeriya Strakhova playing a key role with her singles and mixed doubles victories. Ramkumar Ramanathan lost his singles to Mathias Bourgue, but won the doubles with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan. RESULTS Hyderabad attackers bt Delhi Binny’s Brigade 43-37 (Conny Perrin bt Sowjanya Bavisetti 12-8; Niki Poonacha tied with Mohamed Dougaz; Conny & Sriram Balaji bt Siddhant Banthia & Sowjanya 12-8; Poonacha & Balaji lost to Siddhant & Dougaz 9-11).

Bengaluru Spartans linked with Pune Jaguars 40-40 (Karman Thandi bt Rutuja Bhosale 12-8; Siddharth Rawat tied with Arjun Kadhe 10-10; Karman & Vishnu Vardhan lost to Rutuja & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-14; Vishnu & Sidharth bt Arjun & Vijay 12-8).

Mumbai Leon Army bt Chennai Stallions 43-37 (Valeriya Strakhova bt Ekaterina Kazionovo 11-9; Ramkumar Ramanathan lost to Mathias Bourgue 9-11; Valeria & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Bourgue & Anirudh Chandrashekhar 12-8; Ramkumar & Jeevan bt Bourgue & Anirudh 11-9). Gujarat panthers bt Punjab Tigers 44-36 (Ankita Raina d. Diana Marcinkevica 13-7; Manish Sureshkumar d. Denis Istomin 11-9;

