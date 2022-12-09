Men’s basketball plays in Fordham

Vestal, NY – Playing the team’s second game in three days, Binghamton men’s basketball (3-6) will face a tough test Friday night in the Bronx against Atlantic 10 member Fordham (9-1). The Bearcats and Rams tip at 7 p.m. from the historic Rose Hill Gym, where Fordham is 8-0 this season. The venue is the oldest gym used by an NCAA Division I team, opening in 1925. It was named one of four “Cathedrals of College Basketball” by ESPN The Magazine.

Binghamton is coming off an 81-62 home loss to Colgate on Wednesday night despite shooting 59 percent to beat the Raiders in the second half.

Higher guard Jacob Falcon the team continues to accelerate offensively with 14.2 points per game. junior guard John Mcriff averages 11.0 points and studies forward Miles Gibson produces 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.

QUICK HITS

This is Binghamton’s 77th basketball season, 22nd in DI and the Americas East

The Bearcats were picked to finish fourth of nine in the AE Coaches’ Preseason Poll, tied for highest in the program’s 22 years of conference membership

This is the only road game to break 4-of-5 at home

BU has dropped four consecutive and six of the last seven

BU returns four starters, but only 61% of the score and 63% of the minutes (8 departures)

BU has the third oldest squad in the country with an average age of 22.0

About Binghamton

Coming off of 81-62 home loss to Colgate on Wednesday

Fell behind 25-9 to start the game and never recovered

Colgate shot 62% in the first half, led by 22 at halftime and failed to let BU enter 14 points in the 2nd

Miles Gibson led BU with 15 points (7-of-10 FG)

Armon Harry returned to the lineup after almost a month with a hand injury and played 25 minutes with six points

John Mcriff Added 11 points – 10 in the second half

BU shot 59% in the second half to beat Colgate 36-33

About Fordham

Are 9-1 overall and 8-0 at home

Coming off a 72-59 win over a visiting Wagner on Tuesday

Averaged nearly 74 points on offense and held teams to 66 ppg.

Have already had wins over fellow America East teams UNH and Maine

Only loss was in Arkansas (74-48)

Defeat Stonehill (71-60) 11 days before BU lost to Skyhawks (69-66)

Picked to finish 11th (of 15) in the tough Atlantic 10 conference

Graduate guard Darius Quisenberry is a preseason All-A-10 pick

All-time series vs. Fordham

Fordham leads the series 2-0 with home wins in 2007 and 2011

The teams have not met in 12 years

The Rams’ average winning margin in the series is 13.5 points

BU is 3-17 all time against members of the Atlantic 10

Lineup options

Binghamton entered the season with the deepest roster in many years and the game time split is proof. The team has 11 players with a double digit minute average and eight different players were in the starting lineup. Only one player ( Jacob Falcon ) is more than 29 minutes on average.

McGriff finds scoring column

Junior point guard John Mcriff has shown his marksmanship early in the season. He reached double digits five times, including each of his last two games. McGriff scores a team-best 48% from 3-point range and has the season high with his inbounds steal and buzzer-beating 3-pointer to defeat Columbia on November 23. In McGriff’s last three games, he has averaged 11.3 points on 46% shooting.

Versatile Harried returns to lineup

Binghamton took a hit at the start of the season when he started the junior wing Armon Harry went down after two games with a hand injury. Harried was averaging 11.5 points and a team-leading 6.0 rebounds before the injury. Canisius’ transfer returned to the lineup after almost a month, playing 25 minutes with six points against Colgate on December 7.

Bearcats become familiar with close games

Four of BU’s first eight games (against Division I opponents) this season have been decided by three or fewer points and the Bearcats are 2-2 in those games. Binghamton played only four games last season that were decided by that slim margin and were 1-3 with the only victory coming in the America East tournament (72-69 at UNH).

70 remains tipping point “point”

The 70-point score remains an important indicator of Binghamton’s success. At the start of the season, BU is 3-0 if they score over 70 and 0-5 if they are at or below 70. Last season BU was 8-2 when they reached 70 points and 3-15 when they went under 70. .