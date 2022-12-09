Cricket Australia must immediately remove David Warner’s captaincy





Loading One of the most pertinent reflections of the past 24 hours was that of a former CA executive who admitted that the board should never have allowed responsibility for the Warners leadership ban to be transferred to the Integrity Unit. This meant that any review of the case would be about much more than just Warner and would include the code of conduct instead. Without such an arrangement, Jacqui Partridge, Hockley and CA’s chief of integrity, have been torn between lawyers and other legal minds trying to find a solution to a problem that shouldn’t even have existed, if the 2018 board used its existing authority. to veto the selectors’ recommendations. The quagmire of legal letters and filings that have flown since Warner’s request for an exemption from his suspension on November 25 is an indication that CA, by trying not to make it too easy for the former vice captain to re-eligible for the captaincy, hopelessly lost in the weeds of a problem with a simple principle at heart. Another senior figure involved in the process admitted Thursday that if Warner, his family and his support network had known a year ago that the saga was going to be this messy, they would honestly have preferred a curt no from CA and moved on. gone. It was so discouraging. Loading In reality, Warner’s lifetime leadership ban was in fact called into question when a CA culture review was released just eight months after the scandal broke. That review spread the blame far and wide, even more so than James Erskine has in an incendiary radio interview this week. One of the key findings of this review is that the alleged causes of the Newlands ball tampering incident overlap significantly with the perceived current state of cricket in Australia, that culture review noted. That is, the evidence suggests that Newlands was not an anomaly — a cultural outlier. Rather, it is an extreme example of a latent tendency arising from the prevailing culture of men’s cricket in Australia – especially (but not exclusively) at the elite level. Coincidentally, this fits the view of keen observers of Australian cricket who report with great regret (and perhaps in hindsight) that events in Newland were disappointing but unsurprising. CA’s acceptance of the review’s findings was underlined when Henderson announced this year that its author, Simon Longstaff, would become the governing body’s ethics commissioner. No doubt Longstaff would recommend that Warner’s ban be viewed not through narrow legal prisms, but along the broad road of fundamental justice. Therefore, Warner’s ban should be terminated by the CA board, preferably before this Test match ends. Anything less would dig the hole deeper. More than enough has been done already. Sports weekend news, results and expert analysis are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

