Joy, sadness: Football unites Argentina at World Cup 2022 | Qatar World Cup 2022 News

Buenos Aires, Argentina Under a blue and white banner reading No player is as good as all of us put together, a trio of teenage boys twirled with a soccer ball.

On the other side of an old-fashioned sports and social club called Eros, located in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos Aires, another group, about half their age but with double energy, lobbed the ball into the goal.

The action in Buenos Aires comes as the Argentina national football team prepares for the World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands on Friday in Qatar.

It is a confrontation between two great footballing countries in a tournament in which several giants have been sent home by underdogs.

Under the leadership of Lionel Messi, Argentina was one of the favorites for this World Cup. A shock in the opening game against Saudi Arabia left fans who had been betting on some joy amid economic turmoil at home reeling.

However, spirits are up again as the side has shown ever stronger performances, with flashes of brilliance from Messi and his teammates.

Nervous is how Matias, 15, one of the guys who plays in Eros’ gym, summed up his feelings.

I have a feeling that Argentina can reach the final. I’m not saying win everything because I don’t want to screw it up, but we’ll get there, he said.

It’s hard to overstate how big football is in Argentina. A pastime so closely intertwined with national identity, Maradona’s glory days are a touchstone that no one will let go of.

Despite the painful inflationary crisis that has battered people’s wallets, Argentines are among the biggest ticket buyers for the tournament. Aerolineas Argentinas, the national airline, launched a special flight to Qatar in time for the sold-out quarter-final.

A live stream on Twitch of former footballer Sergio Agüero with Messi and other members of the team attracted 250,000 viewers.

Whatever happens, to me you are all phenomenal people, Agüero told the group. Your victory always makes me very happy, because it is mine too.

There is also the superstition that comes with the World Cup.

Argentines are replicating behaviors they come to associate with winning games. The boys of Eros all had theirs: Matias wears the same shorts and socks he wore during the victories. Santiago goes to the same restaurant and sits in the same chair with the same people at every game.

The World Cup is a unifying force in Argentina, said Viviana Vila, an experienced sports journalist.

It’s the one moment where we’re all brought to a standstill to experience the same emotion, said Vila, who became the first Argentine woman to do TV commentary at a World Cup in 2018.

It can be joy, but also sadness. But for two or three hours we will all go through the same emotion.

She added that the team has much more to offer than, of course, counting the best player in the world.

They are a group of players who are fully capable of coping with these circumstances with a coaching team that is skilled, world class, young and unobtrusive.

After their abysmal failure of the last World Cup in Russia, where Argentina lost to eventual winners France in the last 16, the momentum is now on Argentina’s side, she said.

This is the best Messi, she added. The most mature. It’s a fantastic team. The truth is that you have to play every game. We can’t say much more about it.

Back in Eros, a large Argentinian flag hangs above the drinks cabinet in the clubhouse restaurant, as fans buzz in the oppressive December heat.

Murals by Maradona adorn the club’s 80-year-old facade. A crowd of locals who have gathered here to cheer on Argentina’s every game will be back on Friday, said club member Marcelo Krimer, 39.

Football represents all that is good, he said, pointing out that he specifically means the sport, not the national and international governing bodies that run it like a mafia.

At Eros, families find community and support. They often have to force people to leave at night by turning off the lights.

This is gold for childhood, Krimer said, looking around at the boys playing in the gym. It helps us to forget everything. I always say coming to the club, to this room, it’s like removing your brain and putting it in a bucket of ice, he grinned. Then you leave and return to your life, your family, your job.

For 70-year-old Jorge del Rio, the club is an oasis in a concrete jungle. He has been running a football school for children in Eros for 30 years. In a city like Buenos Aires, the potrero, the Spanish word for pasture, or rural field where people like Maradona cultivated their skills, has all but disappeared, he said.

We used to play in the street and every now and then a car would come by, he said. You can’t do that anymore.