Diriyah Tennis Cup: Daniil Medvedev beats Stan Wawrinka to reach final, Norrie later in action against Fritz

Daniil Medvedev advanced to the Diriyah Tennis Cup final after a straight sets victory over Stan Wawrinka.

The defending champion continued his quarter-final triumph over Alexander Zverev with a 6-4 6-4 victory over the Swiss.

In the end it was a comfortable win for the world number 7, but it wasn’t until the seventh game that the Russian won a game to love.

The first six games all went on serve and Wawrinka even squandered three chances to break Medvedev in a pulsating sixth game that eventually went in favor of the Russians.

The Swiss got Medvedev thinking by winning the first game to love in the seventh game and took the lead 4-3.

From then on, however, it was relatively easy sailing for Medvedev as he completed the first set in 37 minutes after winning the next three games to draw first blood.

He continued that momentum into the second set to eventually win the first game on his third break point, but the man ranked 149th in the world wouldn’t go down without a fight.

Wawrinka broke Medvedev in the second game and won the third on love to move into a 2-1 lead in the second set.

But the reigning champ fought back to claim the next two games and turn the tide in his favor, winning the first and breaking Wawrinka on the third try in the second.

The sixth game swung both ways, but in the end Medvedev won and advanced 4-2, but Wawrinka won the next to 30 to cut the score to 4-3 in favor of the Russians.

Medvedev won the eighth game against 15 and knew a place in the final would be secured if he broke Wawrinka again on his serve.

However, the match went to the Swiss to exit the set at 5-4, giving the Russian a chance to serve for a spot in the final.

He finally wrapped things up on his third match point to wrap things up in an hour and 27 minutes.

It was so hard to play against him, but also for him because I played well today, Medvedev said in his post-game interview on court.

I put a lot of balls in the court to make life difficult for him too, but sometimes he plays so strong that there was no chance to touch the ball.

It was a high level competition and I was very happy to win it.

I will do my best (in the final), there were a lot of people here today and it was a great atmosphere. I’m sure there will be more people tomorrow. I’m looking forward to it, so I relax now and then get ready.

