“Ball tampering approved by Cricket Australia officials,” David Warner’s manager claims

Melbourne: In a surprising revelation, David Warner’s manager James Erskine has alleged that Cricket Australia (CA) officials allowed players to tamper with the ball more than a year before the sandpaper scandal erupted at the 2018 Cape Town Test. The players were given the go-ahead by “two executives” after losing a test match against South Africa in Hobart in late 2016, according to Erskine. Subsequently, skipper Steve Smith and his deputy Warner were slapped with a one-year suspension for their role in the 2018 incident, while opener Cameron Bancroft was given a nine-month suspension. Warner was chosen as the orchestrator of the incident that took place in Cape Town in March and was barred from leadership roles for the rest of his career. “Two senior executives were in the dressing room in Hobart berating the team for losing to South Africa,” Erskine told SEN. “Warner said, ‘We have to swing the ball in the opposite direction.’ The only way we can swing the ball in reverse is to mess with it.” “And they were told to do it.” In the Hobart Test, Australia were bowled out for 85 in the first innings, though South African Faf du Plessis was later found guilty of ball tampering. While Erskine did not directly state that the executives involved were from CA, he said: “He (Warner) kept his mouth shut, he was protecting Cricket Australia, he was protecting his fellow players … because at the end of the day no one wanted to hear more of it and he starts playing cricket Erskine described the sandpaper gate scandal as “injustice at the highest level” and said that Warner was “completely rogue” and “there were way more than three people involved in this thing”. CA has yet to respond to Erskine’s allegations. The sandpaper scandal led to the sacking of then Australian coach Darren Lehmann, although he was found not guilty of any involvement. An internal review found that CA was “partially responsible” for the ball tampering scandal. Unwilling to let his family be the “washing machine for cricket’s dirty laundry”, an angry Warner on Wednesday withdrew his application for the withdrawal of his lifetime leadership ban, saying the independent review panel wanted him “publicly lynched”. Former Australia captain Michael Clarke supported Warner, accusing his country’s cricket board of double standards and making the opener the “scapegoat” in its messy handling of his captaincy following the scandal. Featured video of the day FIFA World Cup: Usain Bolt explains why Argentina is his favorite team Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/ball-tampering-approved-by-ca-officials-before-cape-town-scandal-claims-warners-manager-3592655 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos