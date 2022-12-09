Sports
Novak Djokovic, Asics Reveal Court FF3 Novak tennis sneaker
Novak Djokovic says he loved his Asics Court FF2 Novak court tennis sneaker so much that he wasn’t interested at first when Asics approached him about an update. But now he’s happy to have worked with Asics for over two years with the release of the Court FF3 Novak on January 1, 2023.
“In the beginning I said I didn’t want to change,” says Djokovic. “When I switched from my last sponsor to Asics shoes, I really felt like I was going from a commercial car to a sports car. I felt lighter on my feet, I felt there was more flexibility. I was able to move faster change and I could slide. Why change when you feel good?”
Why change? “Let’s try to make an even better boot,” says Djokovic of his decision to embark on the Court FF3 Novak journey.
Djokovic worked with Asics on every detail of a shoe that Gary Raucher, executive vice president of Asics, calls the best of both worlds due to the brand’s focus on both baseliner and all-court players, and combines the best technologies of the brand’s top stability shoe, the Gel-Resolution line, and the brand’s speed shoe, the Solution Speed.
The Court FF3 Novak started meeting in 2020 and the first prototype, a blacked-out version, appeared in January 2021. Djokovic even wore the shoe during training at the Australian Open that year. This was followed by additional rounds of prototyping and testing in March 2022 and April 2022, before a final prototype appeared last month in November.
“I really enjoyed the process,” says Djokovic. “Sometimes not, most of the time. Good things take time. I’m really proud of the whole process.”
Djokovic says the first black prototype added a sock-like interior for comfort, but the midfoot changes were too stable. The team worked with Djokovic to find the “best balance between flexibility and stability,” says Rene Zandbergen, senior innovation manager.
“I don’t know if I can choose between stability and flexibility,” says Djokovic about the most important part of the new Court FF3 Novak. “You have to combine lightness and comfort with functionality. For us we change direction often and the first step is so crucial. We need a good shoe to absorb the shock of stopping and help us launch and change direction to the first step back to the center of the court.”
The Court FF3 Novak outsole splits into two separate rear pieces and a third in the forefoot. The technology works together to give the shoe stability, but the ability for independent movement of the three allows more flexibility when needed. The new design improves shock absorption by almost 7%, says Asics.
“Every tennis player has specific elements, things they want to emphasize in their footwear,” says Djokovic. For the Court FF3 Novak, Asics Twistruss technology in the midfoot helps connect the outsole pieces to allow stability at impact and during the Serbian’s famous slide. But the technology “allows me to bounce back and take a recovery step faster.”
With the outsole set up, later prototypes focused on the front of the foot, tuning the sizing and design to ensure that when Djokovic steps onto his toes he’s ready for a quick push-off, putting him in the ideal case needs less time to proceed to court.
The updated sock-like fit on the inside was chosen to create more breathability. He didn’t want to sweat too much and had to change socks halfway through the game, “which doesn’t look great on TV”, which then required a redesign of the uppers. to create a fit that doesn’t require tight laces. “Those last few details had to be done,” he says, “because if you’re trying to make the perfect shoe, why not cover every detail?”
The Court FF3 will initially launch in two versions, the mainline Court FF3 and the Court FF3 Novak, which includes tweaks specific to Djokovic. Raucher says Asics didn’t fully make the Court FF3 line a signature model for Djokovic to ensure the brand has a shoe that benefits as many people as possible. For example, consumers can choose between the FF3 and the FF3 Novak. With so many brands making custom shoes that aren’t available at retail for elite athletes, he says the Court FF3 Novak available in stores is the same version he wears on the court. The Novak model also features the athlete’s logo on the heel, additional design elements specific to him, and colorways unique to Djokovic.
Djokovic wasn’t sure if he would embark on another Court FF remake, but he said the process was worth it. In the end, he has a shoe that he loves more than the last. “Very good,” he says of the latest iteration. “Approved.”
