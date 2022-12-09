This weekend

Union heads out for the last time of the 2022 calendar year with a trip south to visit ECAC Hockey foes Princeton University and #2/3 Quinnipiac. After this weekend, Union is off for the holidays before returning for a two-game non-conference stint at the University of New Hampshire.

Union’s last time out

Union picked up a big win at home over #18 Northeastern last weekend, coming from behind to win 3-2. The victory marks Union’s first win against a ranked opponent this season as the Dutch improved to 5-1 on home ice.

Senior Owen Farris junior Liam Robertson and senior Chris Theodore all found the back of the net in victory. First year Nathan Hanley counted a pair of helpers for his fifth multi-point game this season. Senior goalkeeper Connor Murphy turned 23 shots sideways in the victory over his former team.

Off the ice, the men’s hockey program teamed up with the women’s program for a toy campaign for COCOA House, raising approximately 250 toys for children in the Capital Region.

Looking for the tigers

Princeton is coming off a weekend where they split with ECAC Hockey foes Clarkson (W, 6-2) and St. Lawrence (L, 4-5). At home, the Tigers are 1-4 this season while their road record is 3-3.

The Tigers are led by sophomore Jack Cronin, who has nine points (7-2-9) in 11 games. Four of Cronin’s goals came from the power play. On the blue line, Princeton relies on Noah de la Durantaye who has seven points (2-5-7) and 17 blocks in 11 games and senior Pito Walton who has eight points (3-5-8) this season.

Sophomore Ethan Pearson has seen the most minutes between pipes, with a 4-4-0 record and three shutouts with a .922 save percentage and a 2.02 GAA.

Exploring the Bobcats

Quinnipiac starts this season 12-1-3. The Bobcats won against St. Lawrence and Clarkson by scores of 2-1 and 6-3, respectively. In the first Friendship Four since 2019, Quinnipiac beat Dartmouth 5-2 to tie #17 UMass, 2-2, in the final, before winning in a shootout to win the Belpot. sophomore Colin Graaf was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

Graf is the leading scorer for the Bobcats with 20 points (7-13-20) in 16 games. Jacob Quillan is second on the team with 16 points (6-10-16) in 16 games.

In goal, sophomore Yaniv Perets has manned the crease with a 12-1-3 record. Perets has a .916 save percentage and 1.86 GAA with three shutouts.

Touchdown Union

The last time Union made the trip to Princeton, the offense exploded with seven goals en route to a 7-3 victory on February 5, 2022. Five members of the team recorded a multi-point night, including the current junior Tyler Watkins (1-1-2).

Lead the way

Just over two months into the season, 17 of the 62 NCAA teams are captained by freshman players. First year Nathan Hanley leads the team in scoring with 15 points in 15 games. The freshman provided two assists in Saturday’s win against Northeastern and is currently on a three-game point streak.

Block party

The Dutch have amassed 214 blocked shots in 15 games, averaging just over 14 blocks per game. In the win over Northeastern, the team blocked 21 shots. sophomore Cullen Ferguson leads the way with 21 blocked shots with freshman defenseman Nick Young close behind with 20. Compared to the 2021-22 season, Union made 202 blocked shots in the same time frame.

Oh captains, my captains

Head coach on November 3 Josh Hauge called seniors Owen Farris and Connor Murphy and junior Ben Tupker as the captains for the 2022-23 season.

He would be honored

First year Nathan Hanley was named ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Month for October. The last time a Dutchman earned the Rookie of the Month award was on January 5, 2016 when Sebastian Vidmar was recognized. Hanley leads all Union skaters in points (3-10-13).

No place like home

Union has played just six of their 15 home games so far this season, posting a 5-1 record on home ice. Union won all three games in October. Union’s lone defeat came against Harvard on November 12.

Exclude them

Senior Connor Murphy recorded his first shutout of the season and fourth since transferring to Union in the 6–0 victory over the Engineers on October 29. In Union’s Division I era, they hadn’t knocked out RPI at home. The only shutout was back on February 23, 1924, a 7-0 victory.

Murph continues to climb

Senior Connor Murphy continues its ascent in the Union record books. His fourth shutout at Union ties him with Keith Kinkaid ’11 for sixth in career shutouts. Murphy needs one more shutout to move into a tie for fifth place with Justin Mrazek ’08. He is also just 92 saves away from Kinkaid in his career with 1,500 saves.

Scheerer scores

Junior Bram Scheer scored his first collegiate goal against UMass last weekend. After losing his freshman season to the pandemic, he saw his sophomore season cut just eight games with a season-ending injury to Clarkson. To date, Scheerer has appeared in 19 career games and has six points (1-5-6).

Mister 100

Senior Chris Theodore played in his 100th career game on Friday, October 21. A transfer from AIC, Theodore played in all 15 games for Union this season, scoring one goal and five assists. The 2021-22 Atlantic Hockey Player of the Year has amassed a career-high 65 points (21-44-64).

Reigning rookies

Union’s first-year defenders are off to a flying start. Nick Young was named ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Week on October 10 after scoring his first collegiate goal and blocking five shots against nationally ranked UConn. John Prokop earned the honor the following week after scoring an assist on five of Union’s 10 goals between October 13 and 15. call mell picked up his first weekly honors on October 31.

Watkins lights the lamp

Junior Tyler Watkins has already matched his goal tally from last year. Watkins scored twice on the power play in the 5-1 win over Bentley and followed up with two goals at RIT. The junior scored his team-leading third power play goal against RPI on Saturday, October 29. His three power play scores rank him seventh nationally and tied for first in the conference.

Powerplay makes a statement

After a slow start to the season, Union’s power play made a statement in a 5-1 victory over Bentley, scoring three goals, including two in the opening period.

Spread the wealth

In 15 games, Union has seen 21 of 24 skaters score at least one point. Seven of the eight freshman skaters all have at least one point.

October on the way

October is the busiest month for the Dutch with 10 games on the schedule. Of those 10, only three are home.

New Kids On The Block

First years Nathan Hanley , Carter bodies , John Prokop and call mell as well as sophomores Josh Nixon and senior Chris Theodore all tallied their first points for Union in the opening weekend. In total, newcomers accounted for 12 of the 15 runs scored (4-8-12).

New bank boss

Josh Hauge was named the 22nd head coach in Union hockey history on April 15, 2022. Hauge was formerly the Associate Head Coach at ECAC Hockey rival Clarkson University. Hauge earned his first coaching win in Union’s home opener, a 4-3 victory over RIT on October 1, 2022.

Fresh faces

Union will welcome 13 new students to the team in 2022-23, consisting of four transfers and nine freshmen representing eight states and three Canadian provinces.

Transfer commitments

The coaching staff was active in the transfer portal this off-season, committing four student-athletes: Chris Theodore (AIC), Mason Quick (Penn State), Josh Nixon (Lake Superior State) and Ben Tupker (Cornell).

Rounding of staff

Participate Josh Hauge and assistant coach John Ronan sitting behind the sofa Leni Childs who previously served as an assistant coach with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL.

Set records

Senior Connor Murphy made an immediate impression on Union in his first season. He set the program’s new single-season serving record with 1,060.

Looking for surprise

Union was selected to finish eighth in the ECAC Hockey preseason coaches poll, scoring 45 points. Local media were more optimistic, choosing the Dutch as sixth in the pre-season media poll.

