Sports
Union Set for ECAC Hockey Weekend against Princeton and #2/3 Quinnipiac
This weekend
Union heads out for the last time of the 2022 calendar year with a trip south to visit ECAC Hockey foes Princeton University and #2/3 Quinnipiac. After this weekend, Union is off for the holidays before returning for a two-game non-conference stint at the University of New Hampshire.
Union’s last time out
Union picked up a big win at home over #18 Northeastern last weekend, coming from behind to win 3-2. The victory marks Union’s first win against a ranked opponent this season as the Dutch improved to 5-1 on home ice.
Senior Owen Farrisjunior Liam Robertsonand senior Chris Theodore all found the back of the net in victory. First year Nathan Hanley counted a pair of helpers for his fifth multi-point game this season. Senior goalkeeper Connor Murphy turned 23 shots sideways in the victory over his former team.
Off the ice, the men’s hockey program teamed up with the women’s program for a toy campaign for COCOA House, raising approximately 250 toys for children in the Capital Region.
Looking for the tigers
Princeton is coming off a weekend where they split with ECAC Hockey foes Clarkson (W, 6-2) and St. Lawrence (L, 4-5). At home, the Tigers are 1-4 this season while their road record is 3-3.
The Tigers are led by sophomore Jack Cronin, who has nine points (7-2-9) in 11 games. Four of Cronin’s goals came from the power play. On the blue line, Princeton relies on Noah de la Durantaye who has seven points (2-5-7) and 17 blocks in 11 games and senior Pito Walton who has eight points (3-5-8) this season.
Sophomore Ethan Pearson has seen the most minutes between pipes, with a 4-4-0 record and three shutouts with a .922 save percentage and a 2.02 GAA.
Exploring the Bobcats
Quinnipiac starts this season 12-1-3. The Bobcats won against St. Lawrence and Clarkson by scores of 2-1 and 6-3, respectively. In the first Friendship Four since 2019, Quinnipiac beat Dartmouth 5-2 to tie #17 UMass, 2-2, in the final, before winning in a shootout to win the Belpot. sophomore Colin Graaf was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament.
Graf is the leading scorer for the Bobcats with 20 points (7-13-20) in 16 games. Jacob Quillan is second on the team with 16 points (6-10-16) in 16 games.
In goal, sophomore Yaniv Perets has manned the crease with a 12-1-3 record. Perets has a .916 save percentage and 1.86 GAA with three shutouts.
Touchdown Union
The last time Union made the trip to Princeton, the offense exploded with seven goals en route to a 7-3 victory on February 5, 2022. Five members of the team recorded a multi-point night, including the current junior Tyler Watkins (1-1-2).
Lead the way
Just over two months into the season, 17 of the 62 NCAA teams are captained by freshman players. First year Nathan Hanley leads the team in scoring with 15 points in 15 games. The freshman provided two assists in Saturday’s win against Northeastern and is currently on a three-game point streak.
Block party
The Dutch have amassed 214 blocked shots in 15 games, averaging just over 14 blocks per game. In the win over Northeastern, the team blocked 21 shots. sophomore Cullen Ferguson leads the way with 21 blocked shots with freshman defenseman Nick Young close behind with 20. Compared to the 2021-22 season, Union made 202 blocked shots in the same time frame.
Oh captains, my captains
Head coach on November 3 Josh Hauge called seniors Owen Farris and Connor Murphy and junior Ben Tupker as the captains for the 2022-23 season.
He would be honored
First year Nathan Hanley was named ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Month for October. The last time a Dutchman earned the Rookie of the Month award was on January 5, 2016 when Sebastian Vidmar was recognized. Hanley leads all Union skaters in points (3-10-13).
No place like home
Union has played just six of their 15 home games so far this season, posting a 5-1 record on home ice. Union won all three games in October. Union’s lone defeat came against Harvard on November 12.
Exclude them
Senior Connor Murphy recorded his first shutout of the season and fourth since transferring to Union in the 6–0 victory over the Engineers on October 29. In Union’s Division I era, they hadn’t knocked out RPI at home. The only shutout was back on February 23, 1924, a 7-0 victory.
Murph continues to climb
Senior Connor Murphy continues its ascent in the Union record books. His fourth shutout at Union ties him with Keith Kinkaid ’11 for sixth in career shutouts. Murphy needs one more shutout to move into a tie for fifth place with Justin Mrazek ’08. He is also just 92 saves away from Kinkaid in his career with 1,500 saves.
Scheerer scores
Junior Bram Scheer scored his first collegiate goal against UMass last weekend. After losing his freshman season to the pandemic, he saw his sophomore season cut just eight games with a season-ending injury to Clarkson. To date, Scheerer has appeared in 19 career games and has six points (1-5-6).
Mister 100
Senior Chris Theodore played in his 100th career game on Friday, October 21. A transfer from AIC, Theodore played in all 15 games for Union this season, scoring one goal and five assists. The 2021-22 Atlantic Hockey Player of the Year has amassed a career-high 65 points (21-44-64).
Reigning rookies
Union’s first-year defenders are off to a flying start. Nick Young was named ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Week on October 10 after scoring his first collegiate goal and blocking five shots against nationally ranked UConn. John Prokop earned the honor the following week after scoring an assist on five of Union’s 10 goals between October 13 and 15. call mell picked up his first weekly honors on October 31.
Watkins lights the lamp
Junior Tyler Watkins has already matched his goal tally from last year. Watkins scored twice on the power play in the 5-1 win over Bentley and followed up with two goals at RIT. The junior scored his team-leading third power play goal against RPI on Saturday, October 29. His three power play scores rank him seventh nationally and tied for first in the conference.
Powerplay makes a statement
After a slow start to the season, Union’s power play made a statement in a 5-1 victory over Bentley, scoring three goals, including two in the opening period.
Spread the wealth
In 15 games, Union has seen 21 of 24 skaters score at least one point. Seven of the eight freshman skaters all have at least one point.
October on the way
October is the busiest month for the Dutch with 10 games on the schedule. Of those 10, only three are home.
New Kids On The Block
First years Nathan Hanley, Carter bodies, John Prokopand call mellas well as sophomores Josh Nixon and senior Chris Theodore all tallied their first points for Union in the opening weekend. In total, newcomers accounted for 12 of the 15 runs scored (4-8-12).
New bank boss
Josh Hauge was named the 22nd head coach in Union hockey history on April 15, 2022. Hauge was formerly the Associate Head Coach at ECAC Hockey rival Clarkson University. Hauge earned his first coaching win in Union’s home opener, a 4-3 victory over RIT on October 1, 2022.
Fresh faces
Union will welcome 13 new students to the team in 2022-23, consisting of four transfers and nine freshmen representing eight states and three Canadian provinces.
Transfer commitments
The coaching staff was active in the transfer portal this off-season, committing four student-athletes: Chris Theodore (AIC), Mason Quick (Penn State), Josh Nixon (Lake Superior State) and Ben Tupker (Cornell).
Rounding of staff
Participate Josh Hauge and assistant coach John Ronan sitting behind the sofa Leni Childswho previously served as an assistant coach with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL.
Set records
Senior Connor Murphy made an immediate impression on Union in his first season. He set the program’s new single-season serving record with 1,060.
Looking for surprise
Union was selected to finish eighth in the ECAC Hockey preseason coaches poll, scoring 45 points. Local media were more optimistic, choosing the Dutch as sixth in the pre-season media poll.
NHL bloodlines
sophomore Thomas Richter and junior Mason Quick are sons of retired NHLers Mike Richter (New York Rangers 1989-2002) and Chris Snell (Toronto, Los Angeles 1993-95), respectively.
|
Sources
2/ https://unionathletics.com/news/2022/12/9/mens-ice-hockey-union-set-for-ecac-hockey-weekend-against-princeton-and-2-3-quinnipiac.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Union Set for ECAC Hockey Weekend against Princeton and #2/3 Quinnipiac
- Google must remove ‘clearly inaccurate’ information if asked, European Union court rule
- Sanaullah challenges Imran to dissolve assemblies
- Men Bollywood Shahrukh Khan White Pathani Salwar Kurta Leelan – Etsy
- China, Saudi Arabia strike oil, telecom deals as Xi visits DW 9/12/2022
- Celines’ fall 2023 show was the perfect ode to Indie Sleaze
- Inside Housing – Insight – UK Housing Awards 2022 – Winners
- Santa at the Zoo, Dave Coz, Mariachi Sun of Mexico
- Novak Djokovic, Asics Reveal Court FF3 Novak tennis sneaker
- Former New York Stock Exchange CEO’s Wealth Management Firm Opens First Office in Florida | Business Observer
- The European Union and WHO are further strengthening their partnership for greater pandemic preparedness and response
- Brittney Griner returns to the United States after her release from Russia