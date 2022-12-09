Salukis Welcome Alcorn State for Nonconference Matchup Saturday





CARBONDALE, Illinois – Southern Illinois basketball will try to end a two-game losing skid on Saturday night when the Salukis host Alcorn State. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Banterra Center. Tickets can be purchased by clicking HERE. PROMOS Jackets for children. More info HERE.

Mini plan for 3 games THE BROADCAST The game will be available nationwide on ESPN Plus with Mike Trude (play-by-play) and Dominic Hoscher (analyst) announcing the action.

The radio broadcast can be heard on the Saluki Radio Network with SIU Hall of Famer Mike Reis (play-by-play) and Rodney Watson (analyst) on the call. QUICK HITS

Marcus Domask (17 pages) and Lance Jones (11.6 ppg) led the Salukis charge.

SIU’s 63 points allowed per game is third in the MVC and 57th nationally.

The Salukis hold opponents to just 26.7 percent from behind the arc — leading in the MVC and 18th nationally.

SIU’s 8.1 steals per game ranks third in the MVC and ranks 87th nationally. Lance Jones leads the team with 2.2 steals per game and has recorded multiple steals in four of his last five games.

Marcus Domask moved to 17th in SIU history with 262 assists. Domask is 10th in school history, averaging 3.2 assists in 81 career games. He has provided multiple assists in all but one game this season.

Xavier Johnson set a career high in 3 pointers made in Evansville (4) before setting a new career high in his next game with six at SLU.

Clarence Rupert shoots 69.4 percent (25-36) – best of any Saluki with 10+ tries.

Southern shoots 46 percent from the field that ranks fourth in the MVC, while it ranks eighth in the Valley and shoots 32.9 percent from deep.

A win against Alcorn State would bring head coach Brian Mullins his 50th career win. He would become the 10th coach in program history to reach 50 wins. THE MATCH It’s only the second time Southern Illinois and Alcorn State have met on the hardwood. The Salukis and Braves played Carbondale in 2021 with SIU coming out on top 62-59 behind 24 points of Marcus Domask . The Salukis had to recover from a 17-point deficit and outscore ASU 40-23 in the second half. Lance Jones also joined Domask in double digits with 21 points. Alcorn State enters Saturday’s game at 3-6 on the season after playing a tough non-conference slate that includes games at Ole Miss, Arizona State, Grand Canyon and most recently Tennessee. The Braves defeated Wichita State and Stephen F. Austin on the road as they won a neutral-site game against CSU Bakersfield in the Jim Forbes Classic in El Paso over Thanksgiving. ASU is led by the duo of Byron Joshua and Dominic Brewton who both score in double figures with 11.6 and 11.4 points per game respectively. As a team, the Braves score 61 points per game while shooting 37 percent from the field and 28 percent from behind the bow. JOHNSON EARNS MVC NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK HONOR

Xavier Johnson fired lightly for the Salukis last week, converting 13 of 16 shots in two games to finish with an 81.3 field goal percentage, including a 10 of 12 from behind the arc. He averaged a team-high 18.5 points and four steals for SIU, while also averaging 4.5 rebounds and two assists per game. The Germantown, Maryland native led the Salukis to their first MVC win on the road in Evansville with a performance of 14 points, four rebounds and two steals, hitting 5 of 6 shots from the floor and all four attempts from distance. Johnson went on to score a career-high 23 points on the road at Saint Louis after going 8-for-10 from the field and 6-for-8 from deep. His six steals and six three-pointers against the Billikens also set new career highs. Stay up to date with the latest news and information about the Salukis by following the team on Twitter at @SIU_Basketballon Instagram at @SIU_Basketball and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SalukiAthletics. Fans can also download the “Salukis” mobile app at theApp StoreorGoogle Play Store.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siusalukis.com/news/2022/12/9/mens-basketball-salukis-welcome-alcorn-state-for-nonconference-matchup-saturday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos